Massachusetts reports 1,529 new COVID cases, 17 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,529 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 5.74%.

There were 17 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 498 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 45 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,763,744. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,701.

There were 32,194 total new tests reported.