Massachusetts reports 3,938 new COVID cases, positivity rate over 9.5%

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 3,938 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has increased to 9.58%. It's the highest positivity rate since it was over 10% on January 25.

There were seven additional deaths reported on Friday.

Currently, there are 820 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 75 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,690,961. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,322.

There were 48,729 total new tests reported.

First published on May 20, 2022 / 5:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

