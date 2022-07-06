Massachusetts reports 1,115 new COVID cases, 18 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,115 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. These cases include those over the Fourth of July weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 7.09%.

There were 18 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 518 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 44 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,772,542. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,750.

There were 15,662 total new tests reported.