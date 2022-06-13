Boston Public Schools no longer requiring masks

BOSTON - All students and staff entering Boston Public schools can now choose whether or not they want to wear a mask.

For the first time in more than a year, the Boston Public Health Commission has decided masks are no longer mandatory in schools, starting Monday.

"I know we were very different in terms of what some other districts have done over the last few months, but that's because we were watching the numbers and those case counts were going up in Boston," Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday.

The health commission is still encouraging people to wear masks inside of public buildings, at school sponsored activities, and on transportation.

But there's only a few school days left in the year, so why now?

"COVID is not going to be gone by next school year," Wu said.

The decision is based on declining COVID cases and hospitalizations in the city over the last two weeks.

But some city councilors want more time to look at the data.

"I'm not sure I'm comfortable with that yet. I don't know if every school has the capabilities and resources, if all the parents have been included and involved in the decision making," said District 7 councilor Tania Fernandes-Anderson.

Face masks will still be required if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID and comes back to school within the 10-day isolation period.