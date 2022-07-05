Massachusetts reports 4,090 new COVID cases, 15 additional deaths over 4 days

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,090 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. These cases include those over the Fourth of July weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 6.66%.

There were 15 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 509 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 45 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,771,427. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,732.

There were 58,235 total new tests reported.