Massachusetts reports 7,790 new COVID cases, 49 additional deaths over last week

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,790 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 49 additional deaths reported.

New numbers are now released Thursdays after Massachusetts switched to a weekly report earlier this summer. Now, each report represents seven days of data.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 7.61%. Last week, the positivity rate was 7.84%.

As of August 31, there were 199 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 56 patients in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,845,953. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,112.