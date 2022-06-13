Massachusetts reports 4,002 new COVID cases over 3 days, 13 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,002 new confirmed COVID cases over three days on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped to 5.61%

There were 13 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 550 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 50 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,742,140. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,551.

There were 78,171 total new tests reported.