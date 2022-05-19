Massachusetts reports 4,957 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 9.35%

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,957 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has increased to 9.35%. At the beginning of the month, the positivity rate was 5.65%.

There were 14 additional deaths reported on Thursday.

Currently, there are 866 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 74 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,687.023. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,315.

There were 56,593 total new tests reported.