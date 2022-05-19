Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts reports 4,957 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 9.35%

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts reports 4,957 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 9.35%
Massachusetts reports 4,957 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 9.35% 00:32

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,957 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts has increased to 9.35%. At the beginning of the month, the positivity rate was 5.65%.

There were 14 additional deaths reported on Thursday.

Currently, there are 866 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 74 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,687.023. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,315.

There were 56,593 total new tests reported.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBSBoston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 19, 2022 / 4:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.