The Strokes will not play Boston Calling after positive COVID test

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Boston Calling headliner The Strokes will not be playing their scheduled set on Saturday due to a positive COVID case in the band.

Festival organizers made the announcement Friday night.

Nine Inch Nails, which is headliner at the festival on Friday, will perform a second set on Saturday.

Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to perform at Boston Calling, but canceled all upcoming tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. 

First published on May 27, 2022 / 8:53 PM

