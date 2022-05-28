The Strokes will not play Boston Calling after positive COVID test

BOSTON – Boston Calling headliner The Strokes will not be playing their scheduled set on Saturday due to a positive COVID case in the band.

Festival organizers made the announcement Friday night.

Nine Inch Nails, which is headliner at the festival on Friday, will perform a second set on Saturday.

Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to perform at Boston Calling, but canceled all upcoming tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.