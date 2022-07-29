Boston's COVID hospitalization rate going down, but masks still recommended

BOSTON - There's good news about the state of the coronavirus pandemic in Boston.

The city's Public Health Commission said Friday that trends are improving. The hospitalization rate has decreased 14.7% in the past week, and is stable over the past two weeks. New case numbers have also stabilized in the past week. And while COVID levels in local wastewater are considered high, they have decreased by 21.1% in the past seven days.

"The improvement in our COVID-19 trends over the past two weeks is a welcomed sign, but we must remain vigilant, especially with the highly transmissible BA.5 variant making up a majority of cases in the region," Public Health Commissioner Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said in a statement. "We've seen a consistent pattern of ups and downs for the past few months, but, overall, Boston's metrics are at a medium risk level. The risk of transmission is still significant, and we all need to continue to take proper precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities."

The CDC puts Suffolk County at "medium community risk" for COVID spread.

When COVID levels were on the upswing in mid-July, the city said "it is essential that people protect themselves and others by wearing masks within crowded indoor settings." The latest advisory says residents should "wear masks indoors, especially in crowded indoor settings like public transportation."

COVID vaccines are recommended for everyone 6 months and older, booster doses for everyone 5 and older, and second boosters for people 50 and older.