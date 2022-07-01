Massachusetts reports 1,678 new COVID cases, 8 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,678 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 6.22%.

There were eight additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 486 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 43 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,767,337. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,717.

There were 29,923 total new tests reported.