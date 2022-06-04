Watch CBS News
Local News

CDC: Only 5 Massachusetts counties now high risk for COVID transmission

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country, and the number of Massachusetts counties in that category continues to drop.

Only five counties - Barnstable, Franklin, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk -- are still at "high levels" of risk. Two weeks ago, 10 counties were at "high risk."

Seven counties -- Berkshire, Dukes, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Plymouth, and Worcester -- are now listed as "medium risk."

Bristol County is the lone county listed as "low risk".

massachusetts-covid-community-levels.png
Five Massachusetts counties have been deemed "high-risk" for COVID transmission. CDC

The CDC says people in any of the counties highlight in orange (high risk) are recommended to wear masks indoors despite vaccination status.   

The CDC's transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate.

You can see the latest CDC map here.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 9:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.