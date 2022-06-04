CDC: Only 5 Massachusetts counties now high risk for COVID transmission

BOSTON — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its map showing high levels of COVID-19 transmission across the country, and the number of Massachusetts counties in that category continues to drop.

Only five counties - Barnstable, Franklin, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk -- are still at "high levels" of risk. Two weeks ago, 10 counties were at "high risk."

Seven counties -- Berkshire, Dukes, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Plymouth, and Worcester -- are now listed as "medium risk."

Bristol County is the lone county listed as "low risk".

Five Massachusetts counties have been deemed "high-risk" for COVID transmission. CDC

The CDC says people in any of the counties highlight in orange (high risk) are recommended to wear masks indoors despite vaccination status.

The CDC's transmission data is a combination of new cases by population and positivity rate.

You can see the latest CDC map here.