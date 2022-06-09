Massachusetts reports 1,989 new COVID cases, 17 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,989 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 6.38%.

There were 17 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 505 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 49 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,736,088. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,531.

There were 39,584 total new tests reported.