COVID shots for children under 5 could roll out as early as next week

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

FDA recommends approval of COVID vaccine for children under 5
FDA recommends approval of COVID vaccine for children under 5 03:22

BOSTON (CBS) - COVID vaccines for kids under five are one step closed to being approved. An FDA panel recommended two options – one from Moderna and one from Pfizer. 

The FDA advisory panel met Wednesday to evaluate the clinical trial data submitted by Pfizer and Moderna in children ages 6 months through 4 years. The committee voted unanimously that the benefits of both vaccines outweigh their risks in children younger than 5. 

According to WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall, the FDA will – in all likelihood – authorize the vaccines. Then, a CDC advisory committee will meet to make further recommendations before the CDC director signs off. 

It is possible that shots for children younger than 5 will start rolling out next week. 

The Moderna vaccine would be a quarter of the original adult vaccine – so 25 micrograms – and would be given in two doses four weeks apart. The Pfizer vaccine would be a tenth of the adult dose – so 3 micrograms – and given as a series of three shots, with the second dose three weeks after the first and the third dose eight weeks after the second. 

Parents would be given a choice between the two vaccines. 

