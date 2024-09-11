Who's who in the federal investigation into top NYC officials

As feds investigate his administration, Mayor Adams assures public he did nothing wrong

NEW YORK - Speculation has been rampant since several top members of Mayor Eric Adams' administration had their homes raided by federal authorities. A number of top officials and their associates had their phones seized, including NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban.

Authorities have not revealed why the top officials had their homes searched, or what the investigation is all about, but sources say federal authorities seized NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban's phone, and that of his twin brother, James Caban, over allegations James worked as a fixer for local bars and restaurants.

Sources tell CBS News New York the current investigation is unrelated to a separate corruption investigation into Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign, and whether straw donors from Turkey contributed to his campaign. There are also questions about permits granted by the FDNY that allowed the opening of a Turkish consulate building.

Four different sources told CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer that Caban will resign soon. Monday afternoon, Caban called those "false rumors."

A closer look at who's who in the investigation:

Police Commissioner Edward Caban speaks during the press briefing by mayor Eric Adams on cannabis and public safety announcement in the Bronx. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Edward Caban: The commissioner came up through the ranks of the NYPD. He started out in 1991 out as a police officer in the South Bronx. Promotions to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, deputy inspector, inspector and first deputy commissioner followed through the years. He became police commissioner in July of 2023.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, left, and his twin brother, James Caban. CBS News New York

James Caban: James Caban is under scrutiny by federal authorities for allegedly working as a fixer for restaurants and nightclubs in Manhattan that were having trouble with the NYPD. He allegedly worked to smooth things like noise complaints and other violations over.

James Caban was formerly an NYPD officer who left under a cloud amid allegations having to do with the improper use of force.

Deputy mayor for public safety Philip Banks III speaks during Mayor Eric Adams makes public safety and quality-of-life-related announcement at 14th Street Y on Aug. 8, 2024. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Philip Banks: Philip Banks III was appointed deputy mayor for public safety in January 2022. Previously, he was a member of the NYPD for 28 years, ultimately serving as chief of department before stepping down in 2014.

At the time, Banks appeared in photos with businessmen Jeremy Reichberg and Jona Rechnitz. Reichberg was charged with bribing top police officials with gifts including trips and providing the service of a prostitute while on a trip to Las Vegas. Rechnitz got a plea deal to testify in several corruption cases. Banks was not charged in that investigation, but was listed as an unindicted coconspirator in the case.

Philip Banks' home was among those raided on Sept. 4, and sources say his cellphone was seized. Sources say on Sept. 6, electronics were removed from the Verizon building near One Police Plaza, where Banks' office is located.

According to the New York Times, the investigation into Philip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety, involves his brother, Terence Banks, who runs a consulting business.

Banks' other brother David Banks is the chancellor of New York City Public Schools.

David Banks CBS New York

David Banks: In December 2021, before Eric Adams had even been officially sworn in as mayor, he announced David Banks would be the new schools chancellor. Banks is a Brooklyn native who began his career as a teacher in Crown Heights. He went on to work as an assistant principal before co-founding the Bronx School of Law, Government and Justice and founding the Eagle Academy.

David Banks is engaged to and lives with First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. Their home was also among those raided on Sept. 4.

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright The Point

Sheena Wright: Sheena Wright joined the Adams administration as deputy mayor of strategic initiatives in January 2022 before being appointed first deputy mayor in January 2023, taking over for Lorraine Grillo. Prior to her time in the Adams administration, Wright was the first female president and CEO of United Way of New York City and CEO of Abyssinian Development Corporation. She also previously practiced law and served on the city's Education Sector Advisory Council and state's New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board.

Sources say Wright's cellphone was seized when her home was raided.

Terence Banks: Terence Banks is the brother of Philip and David Banks.

CBS News New York has learned that Terence Banks' firm, the Pearl Alliance, represents companies that have contracts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars with a number of city agencies. He is not a registered lobbyist, however.

His attorney told the Associated Press his home was searched by the FBI.

"We have been assured by the government that Mr. Banks is not a target of this investigation," Banks' attorney Timothy Sini said.

Timothy Pearson: Timothy Pearson is a senior advisor to the mayor for public safety. His home was part of the raid on Sept. 4.

Robert Gault: Deputy Inspector Robert Gault is commanding officer of the NYPD's Midtown North Precinct in Manhattan and former commander of the 10th Precinct in Chelsea - both precincts have nightclubs in their districts. Police sources tell CBS News New York that investigators have confiscated Gault's cellphones as part of the probe.

