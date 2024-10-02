NYC Mayor Eric Adams back in court for status conference on federal charges

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is due in court for a status conference Wednesday, following last week's indictment on federal charges.

The hearing is not expected to dive into the evidence, but a judge could set a preliminary timetable for trial.

It comes as the mayor is accusing the government of leaking details about the case.

The hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in Manhattan.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams fields questions from reporters

New York City Mayor Eric Adams gives a press conference in the city hall rotonda in New York City on October 1, 2024. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Adams held a packed news conferences Tuesday at City Hall, where most questions surrounded the multiple investigations that have enveloped his administration.

The mayor made it clear he is in charge and not going anywhere. He also made two appointments to fill the numerous vacancies in his administration, including the position of chief counsel.

Later in the evening, he joined a group of Black clergy leaders for a prayer circle outside City Hall.

"I want us to remain focused. We've done so much in this administration to help people," he said.

Adams' legal team accuses feds of leaks

Adams' legal team has also been busy the last few days, ramping up their legal defense.

On Tuesday, his attorneys filed a lawsuit accusing the U.S attorney's office of leaking details of the investigation to the media.

"My understanding is that grand jury testimony and actions are secret. That is the justice system. We try cases in court rooms, not in board rooms or the streets," the mayor said. "This is just not right, throughout the 10 months, to have this."

On Monday, his lawyer requested a judge toss the bribery charge, arguing the details of the alleged conduct don't meet the threshold of a quid pro quo.