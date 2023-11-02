FBI raids home of major fundraiser for NYC Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK - The FBI raided the home of a major fundraiser for Mayor Eric Adams Thursday morning in Brooklyn.

The raid took place at a home located at Lincoln Place between New York and Brooklyn Avenues.

The fundraiser has worked with Adams since his days as Brooklyn borough president.

Adams had been scheduled to meet with fellow mayors and representatives of the Biden administration in Washington D.C. to discuss the migrant crisis Thursday morning. The mayor even sent a message from the plane to Washington touting his upcoming meeting.

On my way to DC to join my fellow mayors to talk with our federal partners about the asylum seeker crisis. Follow along throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/K6bvwP4gwQ — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) November 2, 2023

However, no sooner had the mayor arrived in Washington with his team, Adams suddenly turned around and came back to New York City.

City Hall referred CBS New York to the Adams campaign for comment, and would only say the mayor returned to New York City to address "a matter." They would not say what exactly the matter was, or if it is directly related to the raid.

The Adams campaign released a statement, however.

"The campaign has always held itself to the highest standards. The campaign will of course comply with any inquiries, as appropriate," Adams 2021 campaign counsel Vito Pitta said in a statement. "Mayor Adams has not been contacted as part of this inquiry. He has always held the campaign to the highest standards."

