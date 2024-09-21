Interim NYPD Commissioner Tom Donlon's homes searched by federal authorities

NEW YORK -- Federal agents served search warrants on multiple homes belonging to interim New York City Police Commissioner Tom Donlon, he confirmed in statement Saturday.

In a statement obtained by CBS News, Donlon said that "federal authorities" on Friday "executed search warrants at my residences."

Donlon alleged that the agents "took materials that came into my possession approximately 20 years ago and are unrelated to my work with the New York City Police Department."

He added that the NYPD would "not be commenting" as this was "not a department matter."

Donlon took over as interim commissioner just over a week ago, following the resignation of Edward Caban.

Caban's phone was seized as part of a federal investigation. Several other people in New York City Mayor Eric Adams' inner circle are also under federal investigation.

Donlon search follows subpoena of Molly Schaeffer

The news came not long after sources told CBS News New York that federal authorities subpoenaed Molly Schaeffer, director of the Office of Asylum Seeker Operations. Sources said the subpoena was seeking her testimony. She has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

So far it's not clear which of several investigations into top Adams administration officials Schaeffer's subpoena was related to.

"While we won't comment on an ongoing investigation, as we have repeatedly said, we expect all team members to fully comply with any ongoing inquiry. Molly Schaeffer is an integral part of our team and works hard every day to deliver for New Yorkers," a spokesperson for Adams said.

A closer look at others in the investigation:

Police Commissioner Edward Caban speaks during the press briefing by mayor Eric Adams on cannabis and public safety announcement in the Bronx. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Edward Caban: The commissioner came up through the ranks of the NYPD. He started out in 1991 as a police officer in the South Bronx. Promotions to sergeant, lieutenant, captain, deputy inspector, inspector and first deputy commissioner followed through the years. He became New York City's 46th police commissioner in July of 2023, after Keechant Sewell stepped down, and became the first Latino to lead the department.

He resigned as police commissioner after federal agents raided his home earlier this month.

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, left, and his twin brother, James Caban. CBS News New York

James Caban: James Caban is under scrutiny by federal authorities for allegedly working as a fixer for restaurants and nightclubs in Manhattan that were having trouble with the NYPD. He allegedly worked to smooth over things like noise complaints and other violations.

James Caban was formerly an NYPD officer who left under a cloud amid allegations having to do with the improper use of force.

Deputy mayor for public safety Philip Banks III speaks during Mayor Eric Adams makes public safety and quality-of-life-related announcement at 14th Street Y on Aug. 8, 2024. Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Philip Banks: Philip Banks III was appointed deputy mayor for public safety in January 2022. Previously, he was a member of the NYPD for 28 years, ultimately serving as chief of department before stepping down in 2014.

At the time, Banks appeared in photos with businessmen Jeremy Reichberg and Jona Rechnitz. Reichberg was charged with bribing top police officials with gifts, including trips and providing the service of a prostitute while on a trip to Las Vegas. Rechnitz got a plea deal to testify in several corruption cases. Banks was not charged in that investigation, but was listed as an unindicted coconspirator in the case.

Philip Banks' home was among those raided on Sept. 4, and sources say his cellphone was seized. Sources say on Sept. 6, electronics were removed from the Verizon building near One Police Plaza, where Banks' office is located.

According to the New York Times, the investigation into Philip Banks, the deputy mayor for public safety, involves his brother, Terence Banks, who runs a consulting business.

Banks' other brother David Banks is the chancellor of New York City Public Schools.

David Banks CBS New York

David Banks: In December 2021, before Eric Adams had even been officially sworn in as mayor, he announced David Banks would be the new schools chancellor. Banks is a Brooklyn native who began his career as a teacher in Crown Heights. He went on to work as an assistant principal before co-founding the Bronx School of Law, Government and Justice and founding the Eagle Academy.

Banks addressed the federal investigation Friday, saying his lawyer has been told he is "absolutely not a target in whatever this investigation is about."

"I always live my life with integrity, every day of my life, and anybody who knows me, knows that. My staff knows it, the folks who I've worked with for many, many years know that well," he said. "So we'll all wait and see where these investigations go. Other than that, I am very, very focused on my work."

David Banks is engaged to and lives with First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. Their home was also among those raided on Sept. 4.

First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright The Point

Sheena Wright: Sheena Wright joined the Adams administration as deputy mayor of strategic initiatives in January 2022 before being appointed first deputy mayor in January 2023, taking over for Lorraine Grillo. Prior to her time in the Adams administration, Wright was the first female president and CEO of United Way of New York City and CEO of Abyssinian Development Corporation. She also previously practiced law and served on the city's Education Sector Advisory Council and state's New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board.

Sources say Wright's cellphone was seized when her home was raided.

Terence Banks: Terence Banks is the brother of Philip and David Banks.

CBS News New York has learned that Terence Banks' firm, the Pearl Alliance, represents companies that have contracts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars with a number of city agencies. He is not a registered lobbyist, however.

His attorney told the Associated Press his home was searched by the FBI.

"We have been assured by the government that Mr. Banks is not a target of this investigation," Banks' attorney Timothy Sini said.

Timothy Pearson: Timothy Pearson is a senior advisor to the mayor for public safety. His home was part of the raid on Sept. 4.

Robert Gault: Deputy Inspector Robert Gault is commanding officer of the NYPD's Midtown North Precinct in Manhattan and former commander of the 10th Precinct in Chelsea - both precincts have nightclubs in their districts. Police sources tell CBS News New York that investigators have confiscated Gault's cellphones as part of the probe.

Other Adams-related investigations

In November of 2023, the FBI raided the home of to Adams fundraiser Brianna Suggs. Suggs has not been charged with a crime, and she has since been reassigned from fundraising for the Adams campaign. The search was part of an investigation into whether the Adams campaign received illegal donations from Turkey through straw donors. Reportedly, employees of a Brooklyn construction company allegedly made donations to the campaign, but when questioned, some of them could not recall doing so.

As part of the same investigation, the FBI also searched the homes of two other people in the mayor's circle. Sources close to the investigation identified them as Cenk Ocal, a former Turkish Airlines executive who served on Adams' transition team, and Rana Abbasova, who worked in the mayor's international affairs office. Abbasova is reportedly cooperating with the feds.

Authorities are also looking into whether someone in the Fire Department sped up inspections of a new Turkish consulate that would allow it to open near the United Nations building. On Sept. 16, federal prosecutors announced a bribery indictment of two top FDNY officials for allegedly carrying out a similar scheme to expedite other projects.

In March of this year, federal agents searched properties belonging to Winnie Greco, another former Adams fundraiser who serves as the mayor's director of Asian affairs. The FBI also raided the New World Mall on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, which hosted several fundraisers for Adams' 2021 mayor campaign.

So far, there have been no charges filed in any of these investigations.