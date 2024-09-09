Will NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban resign? Here's what we know after federal agents seized his cellphones.

NEW YORK -- Will Edward Caban resign as New York City's police commissioner?

There are many questions and few answers about Caban's future with the NYPD amid a federal corruption investigation that also involves his twin brother.

Caban's cellphones were confiscated in a federal raid on top officials in Mayor Eric Adams' administration last week.

Mayor won't guarantee Caban's future with NYPD

Four sources insisted to CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer that Caban will resign in the coming days, but the commissioner, himself, told us Monday afternoon those are "false rumors."

Adams, however, was unwilling to guarantee how much longer Caban will run the nation's largest police department. When asked if he still has faith in Caban and if he will be the city's top cop in two months, Adams said, "I don't think anything in life is guaranteed."

"When I chose Eddie, I chose him for his experience and what he brought after 30-something years of service. So you know, rumors are always out there, Marcia. You can never keep up with the rumors that you hear. There was nothing that came from me that fed those rumors at all," Adams said.

A top police official addressing rumors of Caban's resignation said, "Any talk of a resignation is speculation at this point. He could resign because he doesn't want to be a distraction. It doesn't mean he's guilty of anything."

New York City Council Member Robert Holden, a long-time NYPD supporter, said on CBS News New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer" on Sunday that Caban should step down.

"I do think he has to do something because it does cast a bad, deep shadow over the police department," Holden said. "We have to have confidence he's staying within the law. He sets an example for the whole department."

Caban's twin brother involved in federal probe, sources say

The federal probe of Adams administration officials hits close to home for the police commissioner.

Sources say Caban's identical twin brother, James Caban, is being eyed by federal agents over allegations he worked as a fixer for restaurants and nightclubs in Manhattan. Caban's brother allegedly worked to smooth things over between the popular establishments and cops giving them trouble over such things as noise complaints and other violations.

Police sources confirmed Monday the feds also confiscated phones belonging to Deputy Inspector Robert Gault, commanding officer of the Midtown North Precinct and former commander for the 10th Precinct in Chelsea. Both precincts are nightlife hotspots.

Adams tested positive for COVID-19 after his press conference.