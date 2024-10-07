Philip Banks III becomes latest member of NYC Mayor Eric Adams' administration to resign

NEW YORK -- New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III is the latest member of Mayor Eric Adams' inner circle to step down.

His departure comes amid a shakeup at City Hall and multiple federal investigations into the mayor's administration.

"He stated he wants to transition to do some other things with his life, he doesn't want this to be a constant burden on the work that we're doing in the city, and I accepted his resignation," Adams said Monday in an interview with NY1. "A long time great public servant - from the chief of department to the deputy mayor of public safety, all the initiatives, and even the last initiative he's doing with removing the ghost cars off our streets. I wish my good friend well."

Philip Banks III is the brother of Schools Chancellor David Banks, who said last month he would retire at the end of the calendar year and then later announced he would actually be leaving next week.

Philip and David Banks had their phones seized by federal agents on Sept. 4, along with David Banks' now-wife Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, who also plans to resign, according to reports. Philip and David Banks' other brother, Terence Banks, was also visited by investigators.

Several other key members of the mayor's administration have stepped down in the weeks following the raids, including former NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban, senior advisor Timothy Pearson, Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan and Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg.

Adams was indicted last month on federal charges of bribery, conspiracy and soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals. He pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence and his ability to continue running the city.

So far, no one else has been charged with a crime, but the feds said it is "quite likely" they will file a superseding indictment, which could include more charges against the mayor or other defendants.

