Last day on the job for NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, after 18 months at helm

NEW YORK -- Today is the final day on the job for NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, the first woman to lead the department.

Police sources say an NYPD graduation in Queens will likely be the last time the public sees her in the role. That's where CBS New York's John Dias is reporting this morning on how she will be remembered.

Though it may have been a brief run, many would argue it was a successful one. Sewell leaves with most major crime categories lower than when she came in.

Her 18-month tenure was relatively short, compared to the national average for a police officer, which is three years.

Sewell made a name for herself and made history as the first woman to take the job. She spent her entire career in Nassau County before coming to the NYPD.

She was welcomed into a city still reeling from the pandemic, with lingering tensions between police and the public and major crime trending upwards.

Many in the criminal justice field, including former NYPD First Deputy Commissioner Ben Tucker, who retired shortly before Sewell was sworn in, believe her legacy in the department will be favorable.

"People saw her as a leader, in that she was professional, she was thoughtful... She was clearly focused on the work," Tucker said.

"She attempted to do the best she could to show that she was the boss and yet she cared, and not everybody can pull that off and she did a great job," said Felipe Rodriguez, a retired NYPD detective and adjunct professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Mayor Eric Adams appointed Sewell back in January 2022 but has been refusing to say why the 51-year-old commissioner decided to pack it in as New York's top cop.

While rumors have been swirling about who will take her job, there's no official confirmation just yet.