NYC First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright resigns; Community affairs liaison Mohamed Bahi indicted

NEW YORK — New York City First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright is resigning, continuing a wave of departures from indicted Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

Adams confirmed Wright's resignation Tuesday afternoon. Reports first started to surface that she was stepping down on Friday. Wright did not answer CBS News New York's questions as she left City Hall that afternoon.

The mayor announced Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development, and Workforce Maria Torres-Springer will be elevated to take over Wright's position as first deputy mayor. In his announcement, he touted her "ability to remain calm during rough seas."

"I'm really proud to announce - I keep saying how deep our bench is - and I'm proud to announce the continued importance of the work with a woman that's respected both in private industry and in public industry. I'm elevating to the position of first deputy mayor Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer," Adams said.

NYC community affairs liaison Mohamed Bahi indicted

Confirmation of Wright's departure comes as Mohamed Bahi, the mayor's liaison to the Muslim community, was indicted by federal investigators.

Bahi is charged with witness tampering and destruction of evidence in connection with an investigation of unlawful contributions to the 2021 mayoral campaign.

The complaint alleges Bahi tried to delete messaging apps from his cellphone when officers came to his house to execute a search warrant.

Bahi resigned Monday, along with Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III and the mayor's Director of Asian affairs Winnie Greco. Sources also said Rana Abbasova, who had been on leave, has been terminated.

Departures from NYC Mayor Eric Adams' administration

Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan, NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and senior advisor to the mayor Timothy Pearson are also among those in Adams' inner circle who have stepped down.

Schools Chancellor David Banks, who recently tied the knot with Wright and is brothers with Philip Banks III, announced he would be retiring at the end of the year, but he later said the mayor "decided to accelerate that timeline," moving his final day up to Oct. 16.

This all happened after Adams was indicted on campaign finance, bribery and conspiracy charges on Sept. 26. Adams pleaded not guilty, and he has repeatedly stated that he has no plans to step down.

On Sept. 4, federal authorities raided the homes of a number of city officials, including Wright, Caban, the Banks brothers and Pearson, and seized their cellphones.