Another top aide of NYC Mayor Eric Adams subpoenaed, has phone seized

NEW YORK - Another member of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' inner circle has been subpoenaed and had her phone seized.

It happened the same day Adams entered a not guilty plea on bribery, wire fraud and conspiracy charges.

Adams' chief advisor Ingrid Lewis Martin, who has been with him since he was a state senator in Brooklyn and is frequently seen by his side, became the latest member of his inner circle to have her phones seized by the feds. She was served with a subpoena from the Southern District of New York as she returned from a vacation in Japan.

"She will cooperate fully with any and all investigations," her attorney Arthur Aidala said, adding she "is not the target of any case of which we are aware."

Will Mayor Adams remain in office?

Some are questioning how long the mayor can stay in his job during the ongoing federal probes.

"Until we hear from the mayor in terms of his response to the charges in the indictment, I don't think that anybody knows what his survival prospects are. I think we all hope the best for him, for our city," Kathryn Wylde of the Partnership for New York City said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams participates in the monthly birthday celebration at the Action for the Retired Community (ARC) A. Philip Randolph Older Adult Center. New York on September 27, 2024. Benny Polatseck/Mayoral Photography Office

Adams went about the business of being mayor Friday, including a visit to a Harlem senior center.

There's much speculation about how long he'd remain in office, and whether Gov. Kathy Hochul would remove him.

"I think the governor, the mayor's decisions, the feelings of the business of the community are, if the city is staying stable while the mayor goes through what he's going through, I think we're OK. If things fall apart, we've got a problem," Wylde said.

"He has to say 'Can I do my job?'"

Hochul has the power to remove Adams from office. She called on Adams to show the city he can still keep the city safe and deliver services. Sources told CBS News New York it was a "warning shot" that the mayor needs to clean house and show he can regain the trust of the people.

"It comes down to whether you can actually fulfill your job responsibilities, and that's a question the mayor's going to have to answer. But he has to be reflective about it. He has to say 'Can I do my job,'" United Federation of Teachers president Michael Mulgrew said. "We're talking only at this point about one investigation. There are still three others. So, you know, if you can't fulfill your responsibility, and I'm hoping that he understands that, as an elected official, that responsibility comes way before you own self thoughts."

With the list of administration officials having their phones seized growing by the day, the big question may be: Who's next?