NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks addresses federal investigation, says "I always live my life with integrity"

NEW YORK -- New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke extensively Friday about having his home searched and his cellphones seized by federal agents last week.

"On Wednesday morning, the day before the first day of school, FBI agents came to my home, very early in the morning, and they wanted my personal cellphone as well as my DOE phone. Both of which I gave to them," Banks told reporters. "Really from there, there's not a whole lot more that I can share."

Banks was among the members of Mayor Eric Adams' inner circle who had their homes raided last Wednesday. His phone was seized, along with that of his fiancé, Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright.

The chancellor said agents were only there for about a half hour and he would not call what happened a "raid." He also said his lawyer has been told he is "absolutely not a target in whatever this investigation is about."

"I always live my life with integrity, every day of my life, and anybody who knows me, knows that. My staff knows it, the folks who I've worked with for many, many years know that well," he said. "So we'll all wait and see where these investigations go. Other than that, I am very, very focused on my work."

Banks was asked what he would say to students who see his name or photo in these investigations.

"I would say to all of them: This is a chancellor who has always been there for them, who is authentic, who lives his life with integrity. That's the only way I know how to be," he said. "I think it is also a lesson in life. Sometimes your name may be associated with something, it doesn't mean that it had anything to do with you at all."

David Banks fiancé, brothers also raided

Banks' two brothers, Philip and Terence, were also raided. Philip is the city's deputy mayor for public safety and previously served 28 years with the NYPD. He stepped down from the department in 2014 and was later listed as an unindicted coconspirator in a corruption case.

CBS News New York learned Terence runs a firm called Pearl Alliance that represents companies with contracts worth hundreds of thousands of dollars with various city agencies.

"Just like any other family member, I love my brothers, I love my family," Chancellor Banks said Friday. "Nobody wants to see any family member going through stuff or having your name in the papers for all kinds of issues."

David Banks is a Brooklyn native who started his career teaching in Crown Heights. He went on to work as an assistant principal before co-founding the Bronx School of Law, Government and Justice and founding the Eagle Academy. He was appointed schools chancellor in December 2021, before Adams was even officially sworn in.

NYPD commissioner changing command

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban's resignation is effective Friday, as Interim Commissioner Tom Donlon takes over the department.

Caban said he would step down Thursday, just over a week after federal agents seized his cellphone and that of his twin brother.

"The news around recent developments has created a distraction for our department," Caban wrote in his resignation letter.

His lawyer said in a statement he is not a target of any investigation, and he expects to fully cooperate with the feds.

Sources told CBS News New York his brother, James, allegedly worked as a fixer for restaurants and nightclubs, smoothing things over between police and popular establishments around noise complaints and other violations.

The feds also sent the NYPD an evidence preservation letter, ordering the department not to destroy any electronic files, sources said.

Chancellor Banks was asked during his briefing whether he would consider stepping down, but he declined to answer the question.