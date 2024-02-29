FBI raided home of Mayor Eric Adams' director of Asian affairs, federal sources say

NEW YORK -- Federal sources tell CBS New York that the FBI on Thursday raided a home in the Bronx owned by Winnie Greco, Mayor Eric Adams' director of Asian affairs.

The Department of Investigation opened a probe following allegations Greco tried to benefit improperly from her position.

Greco still works for the city but is currently on leave.

The mayor's office says they'll cooperate fully with any review and that the mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing.