FBI raided home of Mayor Eric Adams' director of Asian affairs, federal sources say

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Sources: FBI raids Bronx home of aide to Mayor Adams, Winnie Greco
NEW YORK -- Federal sources tell CBS New York that the FBI on Thursday raided a home in the Bronx owned by Winnie Greco, Mayor Eric Adams' director of Asian affairs.

The Department of Investigation opened a probe following allegations Greco tried to benefit improperly from her position.

Greco still works for the city but is currently on leave.

The mayor's office says they'll cooperate fully with any review and that the mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 6:50 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

