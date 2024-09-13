Tom Donlon to start as NYPD's interim police commissioner following Edward Caban's resignation

NEW YORK -- Friday will be the first day on the job for NYPD Interim Commissioner Tom Donlon, who takes over for Edward Caban following his resignation.

Donlon becomes the New York City's third police commissioner in less than three years. He previously served as the city's director of the Office of Homeland Security and ran the FBI's National Threat Center and the FBI and NYPD's Joint Terrorism Task Force.

"Tom is an experienced law enforcement professional who has worked at the local, state, federal and international levels," Mayor Eric Adams said at Thursday's announcement.

"My goals are clear: Continue the historic progress decreasing crime and removing illegal guns from our communities, uphold the highest standards of integrity and transparency, and support our dedicated officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe," Donlon said in a statement.

Donlon's extensive counterterror experience will be crucial as the city hosts a number of high-profile events, including New York Fashion Week, the United Nations General Assembly, and one year after the Oct. 7 attack.

"What has to happen now is the interim police commissioner will come in, he will get briefed by people who know the department very well," former NYPD deputy commissioner and CBS News New York law enforcement contributor Richard Esposito explained Thursday. "He will then decide what changes to make to ensure continuity of senior management and how to make sure senior management is in sync with crime control, with the detective bureau."

NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban resigns

Caban sent a letter to members of the department Thursday announcing his resignation, which takes effect Friday. He said he was stepping down to avoid being a distraction.

"I hold immense respect and gratitude for the brave officers who serve this department, and the NYPD deserves someone who can solely focus on protecting and serving New York City, which is why -- for the good of this city and this department -- I have made the difficult decision to resign as Police Commissioner," Caban wrote.

The commissioner faced mounting calls to step down after federal agents raided his home and seized his cellphone, along with phones belonging to his twin brother, James, and several other police officials.

CBS News New York has learned the feds are investigating possible corruption in the city's nightclub enforcement involving James Caban, who owns a nightclub security business. Sources said he allegedly worked as a fixer to smooth over noise complaints and other violations.

As for Edward Caban, his lawyer said in a statement he is not a target of any investigation and he expects to fully cooperate.

Meanwhile, several other members of the mayor's inner circle also had their homes raided and phones seized as federal agents continue to investigate his administration.