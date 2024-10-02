NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks to step down weeks earlier than planned

David Banks says retirement has nothing to do with federal investigations

NEW YORK — New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks will be stepping down several weeks earlier than originally planned.

In a statement, a City Hall spokesperson said incoming chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos will now start in just two weeks, on Oct. 16.

When Banks announced his retirement in September, he said he would be leaving on Dec. 31.

A City Hall spokesperson sent CBS News New York the following statement:

"From day one, this administration has continued to prioritize the needs of our students. In advancing this mission, it became clear that our students will be best served by having the same leadership through as much of the school year as possible, rather than changing chancellors halfway through. We have decided to accelerate the start date of Chancellor Aviles-Ramos to October 16th so that she can immediately begin executing on her vision for New York City Public Schools. Chancellor Aviles-Ramos is a lifelong educator and public school veteran whose talent, experience, and compassion will lead the school system well through this next chapter. We thank Chancellor Banks for his service to the city and nearly one million public school children."

Banks announces retirement amid federal investigation

Officials say Banks told the mayor earlier this year that he wanted to retire, but the announcement came amid a federal investigation into Mayor Eric Adams and a number of top city officials.

On Sept. 4, federal agents raided the home Banks shares with his partner First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and seized both of their phones.

Before Banks announced his retirement, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced his resignation, and earlier in September, Edward Caban resigned from his position as commissioner of the New York City Police Department.