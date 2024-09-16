2 former FDNY chiefs indicted in alleged bribery, corruption scheme

NEW YORK - Two former FDNY chiefs have been indicted on bribery and corruption charges for allegedly providing preferential treatment to people and companies that needed fire safety plan reviews and inspections from the FDNY.

Anthony Saccavino and Brian Cordasco worked at the Bureau of Fire Prevention (BFP). They face a host of charges, including conspiracy to solicit and receive a bribe, solicitation and receipt of a bribe, honest services wire fraud, conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud, and making false statements in connection with a scheme to solicit and accept tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments.

Both men retired from the FDNY earlier this year.

Prosecutors are expected to reveal more details in a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Monday.

"Every member of the FDNY takes a sworn oath to conduct themselves honestly and ethically. Anything less will not be tolerated. The Department will fully cooperate with any ongoing investigations. Keeping New Yorkers safe remains our top priority," Fire Commissioner Robert Tucker said.

According to the indictment, they allegedly accepted more than $190,000 in bribes between 2021 and 2023 when they were BFP chiefs. The FDNY's BFP division is responsible for regulating fire safety and suppression systems in buildings across New York City. The indictment alleges they solicited, and accepted, bribes from a retired firefighter who worked as an expediter for companies and people awaiting inspection of the buildings by the BFP. In exchange, they used their positions to make sure the expediter's clients plans and inspections were prioritized, according to the indictment.

The typical wait time for an inspection was dramatically longer during the COVID pandemic, when prosecutors allege the bribery scheme took place. According to the indictment, requests for inspection and review are typically handled by the BFP in a first-come, first served fashion, but an expediter could try to exert influence to have their reviews bumped up in the list. The indictment alleges Saccavino and Cordasco became silent partners with the expediter.

"The City Hall List"

In addition, the indictment mentions "The City Hall List."

"Certain City Hall officials would at times ask the BFP to give priority treatment to certain projects, and the BFP then often prioritized those requests," prosecutors wrote in the indictment. A separate FDNY division called the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs, or IGA, kept a list of projects that were pending review by the BFP, and also tracked related inquiries about those reviews from City Hall operatives - such as the Deputy Mayor's Office.

The indictment alleges that, in certain case, Saccavino and Cordasco would occasionally refer outfits on the City Hall list to the expediter, suggesting they hire that firm to help their projects move forward - essentially arranging a conduit of money that would ultimately land in their own pockets.

Saccavino joined the FDNY in 1995 and ultimately became chief of the BFP, the highest-ranking member of that division, with a salary of $263,478. Saccavino retired in March. Cordasco joined the FDNY in 2023, and ultimately became Saccavino's second-in-command at the BFP, with a salary of $257,296. He retired in June.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.