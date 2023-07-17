Edward Caban appointed as 46th NYPD commissioner by Mayor Eric Adams

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Monday appointed Edward Caban as New York City's 46th police commissioner and Tania Kinsella as the 45th first deputy commissioner.

It follows the resignation of former commissioner Keechant Sewell, who announced her departure from the NYPD in June.

Caban had been interim commissioner of the police department since Sewell stepped down.

Caban was greeted by chants of "Eddie! Eddie!" when Adams formally made the announcement in front of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx.

"When I reflect on my time of being mayor of this great city, this is going to be probably one of the most significant and emotional moments for me of bringing forward a person that is representative of this blue collar city," Adams said.

Adams has called Caban a "consummate professional." He has three decades of experience since his career as a police officer started in 1991, when he patrolled the South Bronx.

"We congratulate Commissioner Caban on his permanent appointment. We know he knows what New York City police officers are going through right now, and that strong leadership is needed to reverse the current staffing crisis. There is no time to waste. We look forward to getting back to work with him immediately to improve quality-of-life for our police officers and ensure public safety for our entire city," said Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association.