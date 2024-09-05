Homes of two top officials of NYC Mayor Adams raided, sources say

NEW YORK - The homes of two top officials in Mayor Eric Adams' administration were raided Wednesday morning, sources told CBS News New York.

The homes of first deputy mayor Sheena Wright and deputy mayor Philip Banks were raided. FBI agents participated.

Wright shares a home with Schools Chancellor David Banks. Philip Banks is David Banks' brother.

So far, there's been no official reason given for the raids, though sources familiar with the investigation say it is not believed to be connected to a previous investigation into pricey flight upgrades on international flights to Turkey as part of the corruption investigation into Adams' 2021 campaign.

It's the latest sign of law enforcement interest in the Adams administration. Adams' 2021 mayoral campaign is being investigated for corruption, with new subpoenas being issued in July. Adams himself was subpoenaed

In 2023, the FBI raided the home of Adams' then-fundraiser Brianna Suggs, in an investigation that is believed to be centered around campaign financing.

Adams has said he's cooperating with any investigation underway.

Wright is an attorney, and has served in the Adams administration since 2022, initially as first deputy mayor of strategic initiatives before being named first deputy mayor in 2023. She previously was president and CEO of United Way of New York City, and held the same roles at the Abyssinian Development Corporation.

Philip Banks joined the Adams administration as deputy mayor for public safety in 2022. He previously served as chief of department in the NYPD.