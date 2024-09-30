Mayor Eric Adams' lawyer asks court to dismiss bribery charge

NEW YORK -- Indicted New York City Mayor Eric Adams' attorney is asking a judge to dismiss one of the five federal corruption charges against him.

Adams was charged last week with bribery, conspiracy and campaign finance violations in a 57-page indictment, including:

Count 1: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery and to receive campaign contribution by foreign national

Count 2: Wire fraud

Count 3: Solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national

Count 4: Solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national

Count 5: Bribery

Read the full indictment here.

Motion to dismiss federal bribery charge

On Monday, attorney Alex Spiro filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the bribery charge.

"The indictment in this case alleges a 'bribery' scheme that does not meet the definition of bribery and indeed does not amount to a federal crime at all," the motion's preliminary statement says.

Adams is accused of accepting travel benefits and illegal campaign contributions from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals in exchange for political favors.

Adams pleaded not guilty to all of the charges at his arraignment in Lower Manhattan on Friday.

Spiro is expected to discuss the case at a press conference Monday afternoon.