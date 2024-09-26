Read the full NYC Mayor Eric Adams indictment for details on the bribery, campaign finance & conspiracy charges against him

NEW YORK - New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted on bribery, wire fraud and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources.

In the five count indictment, prosecutors charge Adams with:

Conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program bribery, and to receive campaign contributions from foreign nationals

Wire fraud

Solicitation of a contribution from a foreign national (two counts)

Bribery

The indictment alleges that, since he became Brooklyn borough president in 2014, "Adams sought and accepted improper valuable benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him."

Prosecutors say that as Adams geared up to run for mayor in 2021, he "not only accepted, but sought illegal campaign contributions."

"After his inauguration as mayor of New York City, Adams soon began preparing for his next election, including by planning to solicit more illegal contributions and granting request from those who supported his 2021 mayoral campaign with such donations."

