New Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals arrive today: Save on PS5, Apple AirPods, Roku TVs and more

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart/CBS Essentials

Holiday savings season has kicked off early this year at Walmart with the retailer's Black Friday 2023 sale. The latest wave of the sale starts online today, and the deals are hot.

Walmart's current sale features enticing deals and limited-time offers across various categories including tech, home goods, vacuums, toys, fashion, tires and more. Read on for more about Walmart's Black Friday deals, including our top Christmas gift picks you can still shop and info on Walmart's Cyber Monday shopping event. Or tap the button below to see everything that's on sale at Walmart's big sale today.

Walmart+ members get early access to today's Black Friday deals



Walmart's current Black Friday sale is the second event in a wave of coming Walmart deals this November. It officially begins on Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for all shoppers. Walmart+ members can shop the deals three hours early, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT).

Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts. You can also arrange for returns to be picked up from your home.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year, or $7.95 per month. Tap the button below to sign up for Walmart+ and get access to all these Black Friday deals now.

The best deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale today



Explore our selection of the top Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop this week. Again, the sale starts at 3 p.m. ET for all shoppers, and at 12 p.m. ET for Walmart+ members.

Pro tip: Our readers are especially loving this $9 Rubbermaid food storage deal and this The Pioneer Woman jumbo cooker.

Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

Best home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

Related content from CBS Essentials

