Walmart's Black Friday 2023 includes must-see Xbox Series X bundle deals
Walmart's Black Friday 2023 deals event includes a deep discount on select Xbox Series S bundles. The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (with fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games. Plus, it's a great holiday gift idea for the first-time gamers in your life.
We've found two must-see Xbox Series X deals at Walmart now.
Xbox Series S with accessories: $80 off
This Walmart Black Friday gaming deal includes the console with a wireless controller, plus an extra Xbox wireless controller in the shade "robot white."
Get it now for $80 off. It's just $290 (regularly $370).
"This console is the best console for the price ever made in the industry," a Walmart customer says. "Would recommend to anyone needing a cheaper option for the best graphics at the price point."
Why we like the Xbox Series X:
- It's the fastest Xbox console on the market.
- The console offers true 4K gaming.
- It is backward compatible with thousands of games, so those with older Xbox models can keep playing their favorite games.
Xbox Series S with 'Diablo IV': $60 off
This Walmart Black Friday gaming deal includes the console with a wireless controller, plus an extra controller and a free copy of "Diablo IV." The game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series. As the fourth entry in the "Diablo" series, it's set in the world of Sanctuary and takes place 50 years after the events of "Diablo III: Reaper of Souls," its predecessor. This is the best that "Diablo" has looked and felt in a very long time.
Get this Xbox Series X bundle now for $500 (regularly $560).
Why we like 'Diablo IV':
- It's the most immersive "Diablo" experience yet. The semi-open world feels alive and threatening.
- New classes and mechanics make for dynamic gameplay.
- Its engaging multiplayer modes foster cooperation and competition.
What is on sale during Walmart's pre Black Friday sale?
Here are a few of our top Walmart Black Friday picks to keep your eye on during the sale.
Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- Apple Watch 9 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)
- Second generation Apple AirPods with charging case, $69 (reduced from $99)
- 15.6" Lenovo Ideapad 1 FHD Windows 11 laptop, $249 (reduced from $339)
- 15" MSI GF63 Windows 11 gaming laptop, $479 (reduced from $629)
- PlayStation 5 console with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, $499 (reduced from $559)
Home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:
- The Pioneer Woman Brilliant Blooms 20-piece blue bake and prep set, $20
- Keurig K-Express Essentials single serve K-Cup pod coffee maker, $35 (reduced from $59)
- TaoTronics 9-in-1 air fryer, $70 (reduced from $116)
- Shark Cordless Pro stick vacuum cleaner with Clean Sense IQ, $198 (reduced from $399)
- eufy Clean L50 robot vacuum with cleaning station, $198 (reduced from $499)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner, $400 (regularly $650)
