Watch CBS News
Essentials

Walmart's Black Friday 2023 includes must-see Xbox Series X bundle deals

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

xbox-black-fri.jpg
Walmart

Walmart's Black Friday 2023 deals event includes a deep discount on select Xbox Series S bundles. The Xbox Series X boasts 4K resolution at 120 Hz, 3D spatial sound, 1 TB of blazing fast storage (with fast load times). It's backwards compatible with thousands of Xbox games -- even your old Xbox 360 and Xbox games. Plus, it's a great holiday gift idea for the first-time gamers in your life.

We've found two must-see Xbox Series X deals at Walmart now.

Xbox Series X with extra controller
Xbox Series X with 'Diablo IV'

Xbox Series S with accessories: $80 off

xbx-x.jpg
Walmart

This Walmart Black Friday gaming deal includes the console with a wireless controller, plus an extra Xbox wireless controller in the shade "robot white."

Get it now for $80 off. It's just $290 (regularly $370).

"This console is the best console for the price ever made in the industry," a Walmart customer says. "Would recommend to anyone needing a cheaper option for the best graphics at the price point."

Why we like the Xbox Series X: 

  • It's the fastest Xbox console on the market.
  • The console offers true 4K gaming.
  • It is backward compatible with thousands of games, so those with older Xbox models can keep playing their favorite games.
$290 at Walmart

Xbox Series S with 'Diablo IV': $60 off

diablo.jpg
Walmart

This Walmart Black Friday gaming deal includes the console with a wireless controller, plus an extra controller and a free copy of "Diablo IV." The game is the latest online-only installment in the long-running action RPG series. As the fourth entry in the "Diablo" series, it's set in the world of Sanctuary and takes place 50 years after the events of "Diablo III: Reaper of Souls," its predecessor. This is the best that "Diablo" has looked and felt in a very long time.  

Get this Xbox Series X bundle now for $500 (regularly $560).

Why we like 'Diablo IV': 

  • It's the most immersive "Diablo" experience yet. The semi-open world feels alive and threatening. 
  • New classes and mechanics make for dynamic gameplay. 
  • Its engaging multiplayer modes foster cooperation and competition.
$500 at Walmart

What is on sale during Walmart's pre Black Friday sale?

Here are a few of our top Walmart Black Friday picks to keep your eye on during the sale.

Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

Home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 3:06 PM EST

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.