Walmart's Top Toys List 2023: The best toys to give this Christmas, according to Walmart

Christmas and Hanukkah are just around the corner. This year, we're fully embracing all the magic of the holiday season, including the privilege of getting to make Christmas special for the kids in our lives. Our kiddos and relatives are relying on us to create Christmas memories by way of epic toys and gifts, and a heaping dose of family time, too.

We're up to the challenge of making the holidays feel special and we know you are, too. A little help with your gift list is the least we could do. Keep reading for the best toys to give this Christmas courtesy of Walmart. Don't forget to buy yourself something, too!

Walmart Top Toys for kids 4 and under

When it comes to toys for kids ages four and under, we want to make sure the toy is safe (choking hazards, be gone) and we want to make sure it's age appropriate. We love these toys from Walmart and it's safe to say your little one will, too.

Kidzone 6V electric bumper car

A Walmart Top Toy, the Kidzone bumper car is sure to become one of your little's top toys this Christmas. This little bumper car comes in vibrant blue and spins 360 degrees.

This car runs on a rechargeable battery that lets your child ride for up to two hours, while this ASTM-certified car is equipped with a safety belt as well as anti-flat tires for your child's protection.

Who's it for? Kids age 1.5 to 6 years with a maximum weight capacity of 66 pounds.

Sesame Street singing and dancing Elmo

It's time to do the Elmo Slide! Squeeze Elmo's left hand to get the party started.

This 14-inch plush will sing, dance and do the Slide, all while flapping his hands and putting a smile on your child's face. Don't be surprised if your little one takes to dancing with Elmo. You may even find yourself joining in, too.

This toy runs on four AA batteries (included).

You can purchase this Walmart Top Toy for $30 (reduced from $40)

Who's this for? Kids age 2 and up.

Gabby's Dollhouse cruise ship toy playset

Fans of Gabby's Dollhouse (as well as newcomers) will adore this dollhouse cruise ship playset, and gift givers will appreciate the discounted price at Walmart.

This set comes with 18 pieces including a Gabby Girl doll, MerCat figure and adorable dollhouse accessories and furniture.

This Walmart Top Toy is on sale for $41 (reduced from $55).

Who's this for? Kids ages 3 and up.

Walmart Top Toys for kids ages 5 to 7

As your little ones get bigger, so do their taste for toys. Your house may smell like cinnamon, but this Christmas will be one for the books thanks to these Walmart Top Toys.

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage

This Hot Wheels garage comes with two die-cast cars and features storage for over 50 cars. Each level showcases different stunts and loops and can also connect to other Hot Wheels playsets.

This Walmart Top Toy offers endless hours of fun, solo, for siblings or playdates to come.

Save $39 now on this Hot Wheels garage (reduced from $130) now at Walmart.

Who's this for? Kids ages 5 and up.

Cookeez Makery Cinnamon Treatz pink oven

Kids can create their own play sweets with the Cookeez Makery Cinnamon Treats oven, which includes everything they need to bake their own sugary surprises. Note -- these are toys and not edible.

Open the over door and receive a recipe box and recipe card with instructions on which friend to bake. After mixing ingredients to create adorable features like eyes, mouth and paws, pop the creation in the oven -- 90 seconds later the over dings and the creation is complete.

The new baked friend smells like cinnamon and makes some seriously adorable noises.

Who's this for? Kids ages 5 and up.

Dynacraft Hot Wheels boys bike

This vibrant blue Hot Wheels bike is a seriously stylish first or second bike for your child. It features a sturdy BMX frame, rear coaster brakes for safe stopping and all-terrain tires for a safe ride in various conditions.

Don't forget to purchase a bike helmet, too.

This Hot Wheels bike is on sale for $78 at Walmart (reduced from $98).

Who's this for? Kids 6-10 years old.

Walmart Top Toys for kids ages 8 to 11 years old

From a classic Lego car to a surprise gift that reveals itself under UV light, it's the big kids turn to score the best Walmart Top Toys this Christmas.

MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Lifestyle Series 1 replica

Each package is a surprise, with over 60 possibilities. Kids won't know which mini they received until they unbox it. From there, they'll compare the contents of their package with the collector's guide. Follow instructions, then put it under a UV light for the resin to harden, creating a surprise collectable.

Collectibles include a variety of surprises, from mini aquariums with mini fish to a mini cactus with mini bags of soil. Open more than one to become a collector.

Who's this for? Anyone over 8 years old.

Monopoly Chance board game

Gone are the endless games of Monopoly that leave younger kids waiting for a get out of jail free card.

Monopoly Chance is a 20-minute version of a family-favorite game. This high-stakes, card-flipping games gets kids in on the action and the fun.

Monopoly Chance is available at Walmart for $17 (reduced from $20).

Who's this for? Kids ages 8 and up.

LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R

Movie and car buffs alike will delve deep into this 319-piece Lego replicate of the iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R from "2 Fast 2 Furious."

Let your child dive in or join in for a fun family project.

This Lego set is available at Walmart for $20 (reduced from $25).

Who's this for? Kids ages 9 and up.

