Walmart Black Friday deal: Score a Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker for $35 today
Calling all coffee lovers -- Walmart has a hot deal for you today. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee brewer to just $35 during the Walmart Black Friday 2023 sale. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on a Keurig coffee maker.
This early Black Friday deal will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ members, and 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for all shoppers. Sign up for Walmart+ now to shop this Keurig deal before it sells out, or come back to shop the sale when it opens to the general public at noon PST.
Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker: $35
The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single-serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.
This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.
Normally $59, you can pick this Keurig coffee maker up for $35 at Walmart's early Black Friday sale, making it a great gift pick under $50.
Why we like the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker:
- This coffeemaker has a compact design that's great for small spaces.
- 36-ounce water reservoir allows you to brew several cups of coffee before refilling.
- It features three coffee size settings so you can brew the right amount each time.
