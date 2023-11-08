Walmart Black Friday deal: Score a Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker for $35 today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Calling all coffee lovers -- Walmart has a hot deal for you today. The retailer just discounted the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee brewer to just $35 during the Walmart Black Friday 2023 sale. That's the lowest price we've ever seen on a Keurig coffee maker.

This early Black Friday deal will be available starting Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ members, and 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for all shoppers. Sign up for Walmart+ now to shop this Keurig deal before it sells out, or come back to shop the sale when it opens to the general public at noon PST.

Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker: $35

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single-serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.

This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.

Normally $59, you can pick this Keurig coffee maker up for $35 at Walmart's early Black Friday sale, making it a great gift pick under $50.

Why we like the Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker:

This coffeemaker has a compact design that's great for small spaces.

36-ounce water reservoir allows you to brew several cups of coffee before refilling.

It features three coffee size settings so you can brew the right amount each time.

