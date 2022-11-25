CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart has some of the best Black Friday deals of the season. But you don't need to wait until Black Friday to score these incredible Black Friday sale items. That's because Walmart's Black Friday sale has already begun with killer deals on Apple Watches, PlayStation 5 consoles, The Pioneer Woman items for your kitchen and so much more.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving 2023?

Like last year, Walmart will not be open on Thanksgiving. Most Walmart stores will reopen on Black Friday 2023.

You can, however, shop Walmart's best Black Friday deals online now.

When does Walmart open on Black Friday?

Most Walmart stores open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Get early access to Walmart Black Friday deals with Walmart+

The next major Black Friday shopping event at Walmart will be Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). Walmart+ members will be able to shop the sale three hours early, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT). The deals will be available at your local Walmart store on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Walmart has some unbeatable home deals, tech deals and more at its current Black Friday sale -- we can't wait to see what crave-worthy items and gift picks Walmart puts on sale during the next major wave. We'll be sure to cover all the deals here on CBS Essentials.

In the meantime, you can tap the button below to sign up for Walmart+ and get three hours of early access to the next wave of Black Friday deals. Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts.

The best deals at Walmart's upcoming Black Friday sale



Explore our selection of the top Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop this week. You can preview these Black Friday deals now, but the sale prices listed will not be available until Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Best tech deals at Walmart's upcoming Black Friday sale:

Best home deals at Walmart's upcoming Black Friday sale:

What is on sale during Walmart's pre Black Friday sale?



You don't need to wait until Nov. 24 to get Walmart's best Black Friday deals -- the savings have already started. Here are some of our top picks from the last wave of the Walmart Black Friday sale. We found deals on TVs, kitchen appliance deals, deals on the best toys of 2023 and so much more.

Some of Walmart's deals have already sold out, but as of the time of publication, the following items are all still available. (Pro tip: Our readers are especially loving the deal on The Pioneer Woman's 20-piece baking set.)

Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

Home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

