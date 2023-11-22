Walmart is practically giving away this 38-piece Rubbermaid food storage set for Black Friday

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for a gift for a dedicated cook? Or just need something to store all those Thanksgiving dinner leftovers? Walmart's got your back this Black Friday with a must-see deal on Rubbermaid storage containers. For a limited time, you can get a 38-piece food storage set for just $9.

This special Black Friday deal won't be available to shop in Walmart stores until Friday, but you can score it online today. Plus, Walmart+ members can get early access to the deal before it opens to the general public for a better shot at scoring this budget-friendly set before it sells out.

Keep reading to find out how to shop this Rubbermaid deal before it's gone.

Shop this deal early with a Walmart+ membership



The major Black Friday shopping event at Walmart will kick off today at 3 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). However, Walmart+ members can shop the sale three hours early, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

To access Walmart's incredible Black Friday early, tap the button below to sign up for Walmart+. Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts.

38-piece Rubbermaid container set: $9

For just $9, you get six 0.5-cup containers, five 1.25-cup containers, six 2-cup containers, one 3-cup container and one 5-cup container. All containers come with vented lids for easier reheating and spatter-resistance.

"These are one of the best food storage containers that we have ever purchased. They are the sturdiest yet. We use them for everything," says one Walmart reviewer.

Choose from teal or red container lids.

Why we like the Rubbermaid 38-piece food storage set:

The containers have gotten a lot of praise from reviewers on how well-made and sturdy they are for the price point.

The containers are BPA-free and made with non-toxic plastic.

The set is microwave and dishwasher-safe

Other deals to shop during Walmart's Black Friday sale



Explore our selection of the top Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop starting today. These ideas are available online today and in-store starting on Friday. Plus, keep an eye out for Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday deals that will be available starting on Nov. 26.

Best tech deals at Walmart's upcoming Black Friday sale:

Best home deals at Walmart's upcoming Black Friday sale:

