Only $188 will get you this 55-inch TCL 4K TV today

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Starting today, Nov. 22, Walmart is slashing the price of this 2023 version of the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series smart TV -- one that's powered using the RokuTV OS. For a limited time (and while supplies last), you can snag this popular TV for just $188. Walmart+ members can shop this sale three hours earlier than everyone else, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

A 55-inch smart TV is the ideal screen size for smaller living spaces, a guest bedroom, a home office, or a child's bedroom. This is a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixel) resolution LED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Because the TV operates using the RokuTV OS, it's ready to stream content from all of the popular streaming services you subscribe to. Plus you get free and unlimited access to the Roku Channel, which offers on-demand TV shows and movies. The TV comes with a handheld remote, but the Roku mobile app can also transform your smartphone into a voice remote for the TV.

This TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series TV offers four HDMI ports, which makes it easy to connect a soundbar, game console, cable TV box or another compatible device. The TV also supports Wi-Fi 5 for wireless connectivity and streaming. For enhanced picture quality, the TV supports HLG and HDR10. At just $188, this is one of the best Black Friday-season TV deals we've seen -- an incredible catch for a 55-inch smart TV from a well-known brand.

Add a Roku Streambar for better sound ($30 off)

Walmart

To complement the detailed picture on this TV, we recommend connecting the Roku Streambar (which is also on sale at Walmart for just $99, which is $30 off). The Streambar will dramatically enhance the sound quality of whatever you're watching.

And for even better sound, check out the Roku Streambar Pro, which offers even more sound-related features that'll nicely complement the TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series TV or whichever TV you connect it to.

Walmart+ members can shop this deal early

The major Black Friday shopping event at Walmart kicks off today, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). However, Walmart+ members can shop the sale three hours early, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

To get early access to Walmart's incredible Black Friday, tap the button below to sign up for Walmart+. Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts.

Other deals to shop during Walmart's Black Friday sale



Explore our selection of the top Walmart Black Friday deals that you can shop starting today. These ideas are available online today and in-store starting on Friday. Plus keep an eye out for Walmart's upcoming Cyber Monday deals that will be available starting on Nov. 26.

Best tech deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

Best home deals at Walmart's Black Friday sale:

TV deals are aplenty during Black Friday sales

Many retailers, including Walmart, are currently offering incredible Black Friday 2023 deals on smart TVs from many different brands and in every screen size you can imagine. To discover these deals, check out our extensive Black Friday 2023 TV coverage.

We've also created a roundup of the best Best Buy deals on tech gear now available. In fact, whatever you're shopping for this holiday season, the CBS Essentials team of shopping superstars will keep you informed about the very best deals out there.

And if you need help choosing a new 55-inch, 65-inch or 75-inch smart TV for yourself or as a gift for someone else, we have plenty of advice on which models are the best.

Related content from CBS Essentials