Walmart's early Black Friday sale includes a Dyson vacuum for $250 off

Walmart's Black Friday deals include a dazzling discount on a Dyson stick vacuum. Shop Walmart and save $250 on the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner. It's Dyson's lightest intelligent cordless vacuum with laser illumination and it's only $400 right now (regularly $650).

This early Black Friday deal will be available starting today at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT) for Walmart+ members. Not a Walmart+ member? You can access this deal starting at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) for all shoppers.

Sign up for Walmart+ now to shop this must-see Dyson deal before it sells out, or come back to shop the sale when it opens to the general public at noon PST.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner

This 5.2-pound Dyson vacuum features a laser on the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head to help reveal hard-to-see dust on floors. In auto mode, the machine optimizes power and run time based on the debris picked up, reporting it all on the LCD screen.

Dyson's de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head can deep clean carpets and hard floors with hair removal vanes that clear long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. Its versatile cordless format transforms into a handled vacuum with one click so you can easily clean up anywhere you need it.

Get this Dyson vacuum now for just $400 (regularly $650). Remember, this deal is available for all Walmart+ members now. You'll have to come back at 3 p.m. ET if you're a regular shopper and want to score this discounted Dyson.

