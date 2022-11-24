CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Best Buy's Black Friday sale is happening now. You don't need to wait until Friday, Nov. 24 to score deals on top-rated tech and home appliances.

Just don't head to a Best Buy retail store on Thanksgiving day (Thursday, Nov. 23). Instead, stick to shopping online from Best Buy's website. You always have the option to place your order online and then pick up your purchases at your local Best Buy retail location on Black Friday or anytime thereafter.

Is Best Buy open on Thanksgiving 2023?

Best Buy alerted customers that its retail locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2023 (Thursday, Nov. 23). Best Buy stores will reopen on Black Friday, Nov. 24, with extended holiday shopping hours. In the past, the store has opened as early as 6 a.m. (local time) and closed as late as 10 p.m. Contact your local store for exact operating hours.

Of course, Best Buy's website will remain open all day, everyday, with plenty of Black Friday and holiday deals to shop. In fact, there are literally hundreds of Black Friday deals featured online that are available right now, so why wait?

Best Black Friday deals at Best Buy

The shopping experts at CBS Essentials have scoured your favorite major retailers including Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Samsung and Wayfair to find the hottest early Black Friday deals that you can shop now. Right now, you can shop Best Buy's Black Friday deals without ever leaving the couch. Check out our favorite must-have home and personal tech deals below on iRobot, Samsung, Ninja, smart gyms, Sony TVs and so much more.

iRobot Roomba i7+: Save $525

iRobot

The Roomba i7+, one of the more advanced robot vacuum models you can buy, features a three-stage cleaning system with powerful suction that's great at picking up pet hair. It's smart enough to learn the layout of your home and clean in neat rows, while staying out of areas you don't want it to go.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite vacuum is low maintenance, too: The included cleaning base requires emptying once every 60 days.

It's just $375 at Best Buy, regularly $900.

Ninja Mega kitchen system: $100 (save $100)



Ninja via Amazon

This Ninja kitchen system has everything you need for smoothies, dressings, dips and more. The 72-ounce blender pitcher features Ninja's total crushing technology to easily blend ice and frozen foods. The system comes with two 16-ounce Nutri Ninja cups. The cups come with to-go lids.

The system includes a food processor equipped with a chopping blade, and an extra dough blade that Ninja says can mix up to 2 pounds of dough in 30 seconds.

Hydrow Rower: $1,995 (save $500)

Best Buy

The Hydrow rowing machine features an adjustable 22-inch HD screen, an aluminum and steel frame and a customizable footbed. The Hydrow Rower fits heights up to a 36-inch inseam and weights up to 375 pounds.

Learn more about the Hydrow rower, here.

Hydrow Rower + 1 year Hydrow subscription, $2,523 (regularly $3,023)

Samsung The Freestyle projector: $600 ($200 off)



Samsung

Get this portable projector for $200 off during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale. A gift for the whole family, this Samsung projector brings movie night to any room.

This item was one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2022. "Point this smart projector onto any wall to turn it into a big screen. You can use your favorite streaming apps from it, and it's got powerful speakers, just like a movie theater," Winfrey said.

58" Samsung TU690T Series 4K smart Tizen TV: $170 off



Best Buy

This Samsung smart TV features a crystal UHD with 4K resolution and advanced color accuracy. It is compatible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple AirPlay.

It's an affordable option if you want a high-quality smart TV at a decent price -- and it's even more affordable right now thanks to Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $180 ($70 off)



Google

Like other smart thermostats, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat is an energy saver. When you're out of the house, the thermostat turns itself down. And like its competitors, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat can be controlled remotely via an app.

Unlike some other smart thermostats, and even unlike some other Google Nest devices, the Google Nest Learning Thermostat doesn't just process the numbers you feed it every day; it uses them to please you. If you allow it, the thermostat will, say, warm the house to 69 degrees by 7 a.m. because it knows you like the house that way when you wake up.

The battery-powered Google Nest Learning Thermostat is said to be compatible with 95% of home heating and air-conditioning systems. Right now, you can get the Google Nest Learning Thermostat on sale at Best Buy for $180. The thermostat is available in a variety of colors, including brass and stainless steel.

Sony Alpha a7 III mirrorless camera: $1,700 (reduced from $2,200)



Best Buy

The Sony Alpha a7 III is a great premium option for current or aspiring photographers or content creators. It is a full-frame camera. Many photographers prefer full-frame cameras because they offer more flexibility in terms of the depth of the shot, and they can capture sharper images and video. For video, the Sony Alpha a7 III records in 4K for the highest quality video.

Save up to 25% on select toys



Best Buy

Did you know that Best Buy is a good place to shop for toys, too?

Right now, you can get the wildly popular Lego Minecraft The Llama Village (#21188) for $26 off, which brings the price down to $104.

JBL Live 660NC wireless on-ear headphones: $100 (50% off)

Amazon

These over-the-ear headphones promise up to 50 hours of battery life and feature noise-canceling and ambient-aware technology.

Phone calls and virtual assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant can be managed with the buttons on the ear-cup.

LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV: $1,300 (save $700)

Best Buy

The LG B3 Series OLED 4K smart TV is a great contender for your new living room display, especially at this excellent price. It looks fantastic thanks to self-lit OLED pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate which mean crystal clear, smooth visuals for enjoying your favorite TV shows and movies, gaming, or watching sports.

It's enhanced with features including Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and filmmaker mode, to future-proof your investment so it remains at the top its game for year to come. It also boasts the α7 AI Processor Gen 6 that enhances both picture and sound quality for one of the best, most cutting-edge experiences you can have in your living room.

Plus, with its webOS 23 and LG ThinQ AI, you can easily find and navigate through your favorite content along with the included easy-to-use remote. This is one of the best ways to transform movie nights going forward, and you'll be saving a bundle, too.

Google Nest Hub 7" smart display with Google Assistant, $50 (50% off)

Best Buy

The Google Nest Hub 7" smart display with Google Assistant serves as a great centerpiece for your home. Place it in the kitchen, and it becomes a culinary assistant that lets you pull up recipes, put it in the family room to make some quick video calls with the family, or tune into YouTube wherever it is for some quick entertainment.

When stationed in the living room, you can use it as a smart home assistant to control lights, TVs, and other smart devices with the touch of a button or via voice command.

And if you prefer it by your bed, the Nest Hub can help you drift off to sleep with some of its calming sounds. Plus, its sunrise alarm can give you a more gentle way to wake up after the sleep-sensing feature helps optimize your sleep patterns.

There's a lot to love about this smart home hub, and Google has packed it chock-full of reasons to swap from the Amazon Echo ecosystem if you've been looking for something new to try.

