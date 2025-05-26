Mary Calvi talks to author Alexis Daria about her new romance "Along Came Amor"

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Club Calvi is welcoming warmer weather with steamy reads for the summer. Fans of romance have been waiting for the final book in the "Primas of Power" series by author Alexis Daria. Her new book "Along Came Amor" wraps up the stories of three cousins originally from the Bronx.

Daria says the series was inspired by "growing up in a big multicultural Puerto Rican family in the Bronx."

"Along Came Amor" is the story of "Primas of Power" cousin Ava Rodriguez, whose divorce has just been finalized.

"She's put together 'A New Ava' list to guide her through this new phase of her life," Daria told Mary. "That leads her to meet Roman."

Roman Vazquez is focused on building his empire, until he meets Ava. She, however, wants a "no strings" relationship.

"Roman definitely catches feelings for Ava very quickly," Daria said. "But she's gun-shy after her previous relationship. She's looking to take things slow. Then she finds out that Roman is the best man in her cousin's wedding, which brings up complications for her."

Daria says the "cousins" theme in her "Primas of Power" series was inspired by her relationship with her own cousins. She says it wasn't a relationship that she saw a lot in genre romance. A love story set in the Bronx is also not seen often in romance books.

"I grew up reading romance," Daria told Mary. "It's my favorite genre. But I didn't see a lot of characters or settings that matched what I knew growing up. I love a small town romance, but that's not my life. I don't know what that's like."

Daria said she wanted to bring her experiences into the books she writes.

You can read an excerpt, and purchase the book, below.

The CBS New York Book Club focuses on books connected to the Tri-State Area in their plots and/or authors. The books may contain adult themes.

"Along Came Amor" by Alexis Daria

From the publisher:

No strings

After Ava Rodriguez's now-ex-husband declares he wants to "follow his dreams"-which no longer include her-she's left questioning everything she thought she wanted. So when a handsome hotelier flirts with her, Ava vows to stop overthinking and embrace the opportunity for an epic one-night-stand.

No feelings

Roman Vázquez's sole focus is the empire he built from the ground up. He lives and dies by his schedule, but the gorgeous stranger grimacing into her cocktail inspires him to change his plans for the evening. At first, it's easy for Roman to agree to Ava's rules: no strings, no feelings. But one night isn't enough, and the more they meet, the more he wants.

No falling in love

Roman is the perfect fling, until Ava sees him at her cousin's engagement party-as the groom's best man, no less! Maintaining her boundaries becomes a lot more complicated as she tries to hide their relationship from her family, but Roman isn't content being her dirty little secret. With her future uncertain and her family pressuring her from all sides, Ava will have to decide if love is worth the risk-again.

Alexis Daria lives in New York City.

Excerpt: "Along Came Amor" by Alexis Daria

His lips touched her temple in a feather-light kiss. "I'm sorry for acting like your ex. That's the last thing I want."

"I'm sorry I said that."

"Don't be. You were right to call me out."

"I know. I'm just . . . not used to it yet."

"It'll get easier. You can practice on me all you want."

Her chest shook with a silent laugh, and because she couldn't ignore the role her own actions had played, she said, "You were right too. I missed the tasting because I can't say no to my stepmother."

He eased back to look at her face. "I could've phrased that better."

"Maybe, but it's true. I don't have good boundaries with my family."

"Can you explain that a little more for me? You told me about their reaction to your divorce, but I don't understand why your family meeting me meant we had to cut things off."

She sighed and leaned back on the pillows piled against the headboard.

"You have to understand, my ex and I met during our sophomore year in college and he was my first serious boyfriend. Our families didn't live that far from each other in the Bronx, and they were really involved in our lives. We'd babysit my little sister together, I'd go shopping with his mom, he'd help my grandfather fix things around the house, stuff like that.

"When we separated, nobody saw it coming and they didn't take it well. And since I never brought anyone else home, before or after, I think they're under the impression that he's still the love of my life or something, and that the divorce is just a speed bump. They mention him all the time, like we split up two weeks ago instead of two years. I can't get away from him."

"And you want to." At her severe look, he held up his hands. "Just making sure."

"Yes. Desperately. I want to move on but they never let me forget what I did."

"But what did you do wrong?"

She rolled her eyes. "In my family? Everything."

"Because you got divorced?"

"Nailed it in one."

"And now he's getting remarried."

She sighed. "You heard about that, huh?"

"Ashton might have mentioned it."

She swallowed hard. "You want to know the worst part?"

"Tell me."

"The worst part is that I was completely unprepared for my family's reaction. I was the perfect one, my grandmother's favorite. And suddenly, I wasn't anymore."

She told him about the night she'd broken the news to her grandmother, how it had turned into a massive family argument, with her cousins and aunts trying to run interference while her grandmother, great-aunt, and mother-in-law shouted at her.

The weight of their censure had crushed her. For a perfectionist, a people pleaser, someone who found their value by being part of the family unit, their reaction had torn her apart inside. At a time when she'd wanted to cry and rage and break down, she'd had to suck it up and take everything they gave her with a patient smile.

"It was the worst moment of my life," she said quietly as she finished. "And I had to comfort everyone else."

When he gave her a little tug, she moved closer, and before she knew it, he was folding her in his arms again. It wasn't sexual, it was . . . comforting. Like the night they'd watched movies in his bed and she'd fallen asleep in one of his T-shirts, with her head on his chest, listening to the sound of his heart beating.

"You shouldn't have had to do that," he said. "It wasn't fair to you."

His words and his embrace eased something inside her, but it didn't matter. "They're all I have, Roman. I can't go through that again."

His chest rose under her cheek as he took in a deep breath and let it out slowly. "I understand that my connection to Ashton complicates things. And I'm sorry my hidden agenda caused you stress yesterday, so I'll spell it out. I want to be with you, Ava. Nothing has changed for me."

Warmth suffused her limbs, even as she fought against it. She wanted to be with him too, but didn't have the courage to say so.

"It's too messy," she whispered, although the words lacked conviction.

"Life's messy," he said simply. He pulled back to look at her and stroked a thumb over her cheek. She knew he wanted to kiss her, and she waited for it, but all he said was, "I'll see you at breakfast."

From ALONG CAME AMOR by Alexis Daria. Copyright © 2025 by Alexis Daria. Reprinted by permission of Avon Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers

