Paramount Plus to be bundled with Walmart Plus: What you need to know

Retail giant Walmart and media company Paramount today announced that the companies have made a deal: Starting in September, subscribers to the Walmart+ shopping service will be given access to the Paramount+ streaming service at no extra cost.

CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Top products in this article:

Walmart+ subscription: $12.95 per month or $98 per year

Paramount+ subscription: $5 and up per month

Walmart+ members will be given free access to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan. Paramount+ Essential includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," "Star Trek: Below Decks," "NCIS" and "Survivor." Essential plan members also get access to NFL on CBS live.

Paramount+ Essential normally costs $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year.

An ad-free, Premium tier of Paramount+ is also available. It includes the ability to watch your local CBS station live, though not as part of Walmart+. That plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. You can sign up through Paramount via the link below.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ was launched in 2020 to compete with Amazon Prime. Like Amazon Prime, Walmart+ offers members free two-day delivery on most purchases, plus free same-day delivery of grocery items with a $35 order minimum. Both memberships also offer access to exclusive sale pricing on certain items during members-only sales events, such as Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Plus Weekend, respectively.

Along with the news that Walmart+ subscribers will have access to Paramount+, you should know that both shopping services offer a streaming benefit as well. (Amazon Prime Members have access to Amazon Prime Video.)

There are also handful of benefits that are unique to the Walmart+ subscription. Walmart+ members get a 10-cent-per-gallon discount on gasoline at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations. Walmart+ members can also fuel up at Sam's Club fuel centers and get member pricing.

Here's what's coming to Paramount+ in August

Not sure if Walmart+ and Paramount+ are right for you? Take a look at the newest shows and movies on Paramount+ this month, plus more shows the CBS Essentials streaming experts think you'll love.

'Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head' (arrived August 4)

Following the success of Beavis and Butt-Head's return in "Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe," the boys are back in an all new season of the iconically crass cartoon.

"Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head," now streaming

'Orphan: First Kill' (August 19)

Steve Ackerman/Paramount Pictures

More than 10 years since the twisted horror film "Orphan" made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in "Orphan: First Kill," playing in select theaters and streaming August 19 on Paramount+.

"Orphan: First Kill," streaming August 19

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' (Season 3, August 25)

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows a support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. An all-new season of this beloved animated "Star Trek" spin-off series premieres August 25.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, streaming August 25

Here's what else new on Paramount+ in August:

August 1

1 Buck

3000 Miles to Graceland

5 Star Day

A Fish Called Wanda

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Aaron's Blood

Acid Horizon

Already Gone

Alright Now

Anguish

Any Day

Assimilate

Awakened

Baby Boom

Bad Frank

Bad Therapy

Basic

Battle Scars

Beautiful Girls

Before Midnight

Big Brother Volcano

Bridget Jones's Baby

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Cake

Clockstoppers

Derek's Dead

Dimland

Dinner For Schmucks

Don't Click

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Downhill Racer

Escape From Alcatraz

Evil Dead

Face/Off

Follow the Prophet

Friday The 13th - Part II

Friday the 13th - Part III

Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Getting to Know You

Goodbye, Butterfly

Grand Cru

Grease

Grease Live!

Happy Yummy Chicken

Hardball

Here On Out

I Am A Ghost

I Like Me

I've Got Issues

Iceland is Best

Insight

International Falls

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

King of Knives

Kingpin

Letter from Masanjia

Lost and Found

Lost Bayou

Making Waves

Man From Reno

McLintock! (Producer's Cut)

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Never Heard

New Money

Obey

Once

Once Upon A Time In The West

One and the Same

Paradox Lost

Perfect Sisters

Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Prophecy

Respite

River's Edge

Rockaway

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion

Scrapper

Shooter

Single White Female

Still Today

Surrogate Valentine

The Exorcism Of Emily Rose

The Feels

The Graduate

The Killer Elite

The Middle of X

The Shootist

The Wrong Todd

The Yards

There Will Be Blood

To Tokyo

Trail of Ashes

Transformers: Dark Of The Moon

Trickster

Trigger

Two Ways Home

Under the Tuscan Sun

Urban Cowboy

Varsity Blues

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

Weepah Way for Now

Wild Honey Pie!

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

Writer's Block

August 3

Beavis & Butt-Head (Seasons 3 & 5)

August 4

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head

Available August 8

16 to Life

59 Seconds

A Dark Place

Absolution

Courage Under Fire

Crossed the Line

Dating My Mother

Disappearance

Eadweard

He's Way More Famous Than You

Impossible Monsters

Line of Descent

Ronin

Safe Inside

Simulation

The Atoning

The Hornet's Nest

Undergods

Yinz

August 10

Respect

The Surreal Life (Seasons 1, 3 - 6)

August 11

Candyman

The Addams Family 2

August 12

Secret Headquarters

August 14

South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert

August 17

Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 2)

Love & Listings (Season 2)

August 18

When You Least Expect It

Flag Day

August 19

Big Nate (New Episodes)

Orphan: First Kill

August 22

Robocop

August 24

Dating Naked (Seasons 1 - 3)

Deer Squad (Season 1)

Deliciousness (Season 1)

Hall & Oates: From Philly to Chile

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (Season 1)

The Substitute (Seasons 1 - 2)

August 25

Star Trek Lower Decks (Season 3)

August 31

Marriage Rescue (Season 1)

Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 3)

Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)

Signal (Season 1)

Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)

What else is new on Paramount+?

Along with everything listed above, check out these great new titles that arrived on the platform this year.

'Honor Society'

Michael Courtney/Nickelodeon/Paramount+

Honor is in her senior year of high school and focused solely on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be getting recommended for admission over her, Honor hatches a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo in this new comedy series, which debuted July 29.

"Honor Society," now streaming

'Jerry & Marge Go Large'

Jake Giles Netter/Paramount+

Inspired by real events, "Jerry & Marge Go Large" tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this wacky new comedy.

"Jerry & Marge Go Large," now streaming

'The Offer'

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

Miles Teller stars alongside Juno Temple, Colin Hanks and more in this dramatic new miniseries. "The Offer" follows Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, "The Godfather," for the screen. As "The Offer" tells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss.

"The Offer," now streaming

'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'

Marni Grossman/Paramount+

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" finds actor Anson Mount reprising his "Discovery" role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to Earth after catching a glimpse of his grim future. But when the Starfleet standout learns that a former crew member desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action."Discovery" stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new "Star Trek" series.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," now streaming



'Halo'

Pablo Schreiber stars in an exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, "Halo." The show puts a new spin on the central storyline -- about a massive war far in the future -- while keeping the original feel of the game franchise. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But when Master Chief has to scrutinize his own humanity, everything changes.

"Halo," now streaming

'Star Trek: Picard' season 2

Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

More than 35 years since his character's debut in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for season two of "Star Trek: Picard." The first season takes place 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis." Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a synthetic being who leads him into the next chapter of his life.

The second season picks up a year after events of the first, and fans will be glad to know that the show has already been renewed for season three. Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in season two of "Star Trek: Picard," now streaming.

"Star Trek: Picard," now streaming

