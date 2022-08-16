Paramount Plus to be bundled with Walmart Plus: What you need to know
Retail giant Walmart and media company Paramount today announced that the companies have made a deal: Starting in September, subscribers to the Walmart+ shopping service will be given access to the Paramount+ streaming service at no extra cost.
CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.
Top products in this article:
Walmart+ subscription: $12.95 per month or $98 per year
Paramount+ subscription: $5 and up per month
Walmart+ members will be given free access to the ad-supported Paramount+ Essential plan. Paramount+ Essential includes tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes, including "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," "Yellowstone" spin-off "1883," "Star Trek: Below Decks," "NCIS" and "Survivor." Essential plan members also get access to NFL on CBS live.
Paramount+ Essential normally costs $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year.
An ad-free, Premium tier of Paramount+ is also available. It includes the ability to watch your local CBS station live, though not as part of Walmart+. That plan costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. You can sign up through Paramount via the link below.
What is Walmart+?
Walmart+ was launched in 2020 to compete with Amazon Prime. Like Amazon Prime, Walmart+ offers members free two-day delivery on most purchases, plus free same-day delivery of grocery items with a $35 order minimum. Both memberships also offer access to exclusive sale pricing on certain items during members-only sales events, such as Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Plus Weekend, respectively.
Along with the news that Walmart+ subscribers will have access to Paramount+, you should know that both shopping services offer a streaming benefit as well. (Amazon Prime Members have access to Amazon Prime Video.)
There are also handful of benefits that are unique to the Walmart+ subscription. Walmart+ members get a 10-cent-per-gallon discount on gasoline at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations. Walmart+ members can also fuel up at Sam's Club fuel centers and get member pricing.
Here's what's coming to Paramount+ in August
Not sure if Walmart+ and Paramount+ are right for you? Take a look at the newest shows and movies on Paramount+ this month, plus more shows the CBS Essentials streaming experts think you'll love.
'Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head' (arrived August 4)
Following the success of Beavis and Butt-Head's return in "Beavis & Butthead Do The Universe," the boys are back in an all new season of the iconically crass cartoon.
"Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head," now streaming
'Orphan: First Kill' (August 19)
More than 10 years since the twisted horror film "Orphan" made its chilling debut, Esther returns in a highly anticipated prequel. Rossif Sutherland and Julia Stiles star alongside Isabelle Fuhrman in "Orphan: First Kill," playing in select theaters and streaming August 19 on Paramount+.
"Orphan: First Kill," streaming August 19
'Star Trek: Lower Decks' (Season 3, August 25)
"Star Trek: Lower Decks" follows a support crew working on the USS Cerritos -- one of Starfleet's least important ships. An all-new season of this beloved animated "Star Trek" spin-off series premieres August 25.
"Star Trek: Lower Decks" Season 3, streaming August 25
Here's what else new on Paramount+ in August:
August 1
1 Buck
3000 Miles to Graceland
5 Star Day
A Fish Called Wanda
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Aaron's Blood
Acid Horizon
Already Gone
Alright Now
Anguish
Any Day
Assimilate
Awakened
Baby Boom
Bad Frank
Bad Therapy
Basic
Battle Scars
Beautiful Girls
Before Midnight
Big Brother Volcano
Bridget Jones's Baby
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Cake
Clockstoppers
Derek's Dead
Dimland
Dinner For Schmucks
Don't Click
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Downhill Racer
Escape From Alcatraz
Evil Dead
Face/Off
Follow the Prophet
Friday The 13th - Part II
Friday the 13th - Part III
Friday The 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Getting to Know You
Goodbye, Butterfly
Grand Cru
Grease
Grease Live!
Happy Yummy Chicken
Hardball
Here On Out
I Am A Ghost
I Like Me
I've Got Issues
Iceland is Best
Insight
International Falls
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Jimmy Vestvood: Amerikan Hero
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
King of Knives
Kingpin
Letter from Masanjia
Lost and Found
Lost Bayou
Making Waves
Man From Reno
McLintock! (Producer's Cut)
Neil Young: Heart Of Gold
Never Heard
New Money
Obey
Once
Once Upon A Time In The West
One and the Same
Paradox Lost
Perfect Sisters
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Prophecy
Respite
River's Edge
Rockaway
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion
Scrapper
Shooter
Single White Female
Still Today
Surrogate Valentine
The Exorcism Of Emily Rose
The Feels
The Graduate
The Killer Elite
The Middle of X
The Shootist
The Wrong Todd
The Yards
There Will Be Blood
To Tokyo
Trail of Ashes
Transformers: Dark Of The Moon
Trickster
Trigger
Two Ways Home
Under the Tuscan Sun
Urban Cowboy
Varsity Blues
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
Weepah Way for Now
Wild Honey Pie!
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Writer's Block
August 3
Beavis & Butt-Head (Seasons 3 & 5)
August 4
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head
Available August 8
16 to Life
59 Seconds
A Dark Place
Absolution
Courage Under Fire
Crossed the Line
Dating My Mother
Disappearance
Eadweard
He's Way More Famous Than You
Impossible Monsters
Line of Descent
Ronin
Safe Inside
Simulation
The Atoning
The Hornet's Nest
Undergods
Yinz
August 10
Respect
The Surreal Life (Seasons 1, 3 - 6)
August 11
Candyman
The Addams Family 2
August 12
Secret Headquarters
August 14
South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert
August 17
Double Shot At Love With DJ Pauly D & Vinny (Season 2)
Love & Listings (Season 2)
August 18
When You Least Expect It
Flag Day
August 19
Big Nate (New Episodes)
Orphan: First Kill
August 22
Robocop
August 24
Dating Naked (Seasons 1 - 3)
Deer Squad (Season 1)
Deliciousness (Season 1)
Hall & Oates: From Philly to Chile
Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny (Season 1)
The Substitute (Seasons 1 - 2)
August 25
Star Trek Lower Decks (Season 3)
August 31
Marriage Rescue (Season 1)
Ryan's Mystery Playdate (Season 3)
Save Me (Seasons 1 & 2)
Signal (Season 1)
Voice (Seasons 1 & 2)
What else is new on Paramount+?
Along with everything listed above, check out these great new titles that arrived on the platform this year.
'Honor Society'
Honor is in her senior year of high school and focused solely on getting into Harvard. When her guidance counselor suggests another student might be getting recommended for admission over her, Honor hatches a plan to sabotage her competition. Angourie Rice stars opposite "Stranger Things" actor Gaten Matarazzo in this new comedy series, which debuted July 29.
"Honor Society," now streaming
'Jerry & Marge Go Large'
Inspired by real events, "Jerry & Marge Go Large" tells the story of retired math whiz Jerry Selbee, who, with the help of his wife, uses a mathematical loophole in the lottery to win millions. Bryan Cranston, Annette Bening and Rainn Wilson star in this wacky new comedy.
"Jerry & Marge Go Large," now streaming
'The Offer'
Miles Teller stars alongside Juno Temple, Colin Hanks and more in this dramatic new miniseries. "The Offer" follows Hollywood producer Albert S. Ruddy as he adapts author Mario Puzo's novel, "The Godfather," for the screen. As "The Offer" tells it, Ruddy assembles a dream team, including director Francis Ford Coppola and Hollywood star Marlon Brando, only to see his production challenged by behind-the-scenes tensions -- and a prominent mob boss.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" finds actor Anson Mount reprising his "Discovery" role as Captain Pike. In the new series, Pike retreats to Earth after catching a glimpse of his grim future. But when the Starfleet standout learns that a former crew member desperately needs him, Pike jumps back into the action."Discovery" stars Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck return alongside Mount in this new "Star Trek" series.
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," now streaming
'Halo'
Pablo Schreiber stars in an exciting new series based on the best-selling Xbox Game Studios first-person shooter game, "Halo." The show puts a new spin on the central storyline -- about a massive war far in the future -- while keeping the original feel of the game franchise. The action-packed series follows Master Chief, a super-soldier trained to battle an alien group known as the Covenant. But when Master Chief has to scrutinize his own humanity, everything changes.
'Star Trek: Picard' season 2
More than 35 years since his character's debut in "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Sir Patrick Stewart returns as Jean-Luc Picard for season two of "Star Trek: Picard." The first season takes place 20 years after the events of "Star Trek: Nemesis." Picard is retired from Starfleet and grieving the loss of Data when he receives a visit from a synthetic being who leads him into the next chapter of his life.
The second season picks up a year after events of the first, and fans will be glad to know that the show has already been renewed for season three. Stewart stars alongside Alison Pill and Michelle Hurd in season two of "Star Trek: Picard," now streaming.
"Star Trek: Picard," now streaming
