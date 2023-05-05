Is Walmart Plus right for you? Is it better than Amazon Prime?

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There's no better time to sign up for Walmart+. Subscribers to the shopping service will be given access to the Paramount+ streaming service at no extra cost and get early access to Walmart's Black Friday deals this holiday season. Learn everything you need to know about Walmart's shopping subscription below.

What is Walmart+?

Walmart+ is, in a way, a competitor to Amazon Prime. It offers free two-day shipping on purchases made on Walmart.com, plus a host of other discounts on prescription drugs, gasoline and more. Walmart+ members can also get same-day delivery of purchases from their local store (where available), including groceries like milk and eggs. And, of course, Walmart+ members get early access to Walmart's Black Friday sale deals, happening now.

If you're a regular Walmart shopper, Walmart+ will save you money. A Walmart+ membership normally costs $98, or $40 less than its major membership service competitor, Amazon Prime. But right now, though midnight ET on Nov. 8, you can sign up for a year of Walmart plus for $49. Tap the button below to get this deal before it's gone.

What special Black Friday deals are available to Walmart+ members?

Walmart+ members get early access to the retailer's Black Friday 2023 sales all season long -- it's your key to getting the best deals before they sell out. The first wave of Walmart Black Friday deals are already live for the general public, so go shop them now. We've listed some of our top picks below.

Get ready for the next Walmart+ exclusive sale: Black Friday



Walmart's current pre Black Friday sale is the first event in a wave of coming Walmart deals this November. Once this pre Black Friday sale event concludes, the next major shopping event at Walmart will be Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). Walmart+ members will be able to shop the sale three hours early, starting at 12 p.m. ET (9:00 a.m. PT).

Walmart has some unbeatable home deals, tech deals and more at its current Black Friday sale -- we can't wait to see what crave-worthy items and gift picks Walmart puts on sale during the next major wave. We'll be sure to cover all the deals here on CBS Essentials.

Walmart+ is a less expensive alternative to Amazon Prime

Inflation strikes again: Amazon Prime membership rates went up in 2022. The cost of an annual Prime membership increased from $119 to $139. Monthly subscribers, meanwhile, now pay $14.99 a month instead of $12.99.

If you're looking for a money-saving alternative to Amazon Prime, you may want to consider Walmart+. The service, which also offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase, is normally priced at $12.95 per month or $98 per year.

Another money-saving benefit: Walmart has lower minimums for free local grocery delivery than Amazon.

Walmart+ is currently offering a 30-day free trial. Note that only paid subscribers can take advantage of early-access deals.

Save money on gas with Walmart+

For some relief to your bank account, consider becoming a Walmart+ member for a discount on gas. Walmart+ members get 10 cents off of gas at more than 14,000 Exxon, Mobil, Walmart, & Murphy stations nationwide. You simply scan the QR code that appears on the Walmart gas station pump screen to get started and save cash.

Walmart+ members can also enjoy member prices at Sam's Club fuel centers.

