Best 55-inch TVs in 2023

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

Your TV screen should help you become fully immersed in your favorite TV shows, movies, sporting events and video games. For most average-size living rooms and bedrooms, a 55-inch smart TV is an adequate size to offer an enjoyable viewing experience. And with 4K resolution, you can see the most intricate details and vivid colors while enjoying a truly lifelike picture.

Related: How we select our products

When you're on the hunt for a new TV, there's a bunch of stuff to consider. Besides the screen size, you've got to think about things like display type, speaker quality, the TV's operating system and the screen's refresh rate. Don't forget plenty of ports and whether you want to mount the TV on a stand or slap it up on the wall. We're almost out of 2023, and there are some seriously good 55-inch smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Hisense, LG, and TCL that you'll wanna check out before the 2024 models hit the market.

Best 55-inch smart TVs for fall 2023

Our top pick is the cutting-edge Hisense 55-inch Class U8 Series TV which takes full advantage of a mini-LED display. Meanwhile, Samsung's "The Frame" will look fantastic hanging on a wall, as its bezel resembles a picture frame. When you're not viewing TV shows or movies, "The Frame" displays either famous works of art or your favorite digital photos.

If you're on a tight budget, you'll love the features built into the Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series. But if you're willing to splurge, you can't go wrong with the 2023 version of the Samsung S90C OLED TV. Let's take a closer look at these and other 55-inch TVs that are among our top picks for the best TVs in late 2023.

Best 55" TV overall: Hisense Class U8 Series Mini-LED TV (2023)

Hisense 55-Inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED Hisense

Display type: Mini-LED (QLED) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 1,500 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, DHR10, HDR10+, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x Ethernet, 2x USB | Other Key Features: Dolby Atmos sound, Filmmaker mode, Google Assistant, voice remote | Overall dimensions: 48.5 x 28.2 x 3.0 inches | Weight: 41.2 pounds

Using GoogleTV as its operating system, the 2023 version of the Hisense 55-inch Class U8 Series Mini-LED TV offers impressive brightness (up to 1,500 nits), so the picture displayed on the screen will look sharp even in a well lit room with direct sunlight shining through the window. Combine this with a 120Hz refresh rate when viewing TV shows, sporting events, games and movies and you can expect the action on the screen to look smooth.

To enhance the picture, this TV takes advantage of 1,300 local dining zones that allows for better backlight control and enhanced HDR support. Don't worry if what you're watching is being presented in 1080p (or lower) resolution. The Hisense U8 Series TV uses AI upscaling to bring that content to as close to 4K as possible. When it comes to choosing what to watch and then finding the appropriate channel or streaming network, the TV's voice control makes things easy. And at the same time, you can use voice commands to control other compatible smart gear in your home.

If you're a gamer, the TV has the built-in Game Mode Pro which can boost the display's refresh rate up to 144Hz to ensure smooth animations with a quick response time when playing your favorite games. Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support enhance what you're viewing (and hearing), while the GoogleTV OS provides easy access to all popular streaming service options.

Pros:

The 1,500 nits maximum brightness is one of the highest you'll find in any 55-inch TV.

Take advantage of the Google Assistant or Alexa and use voice commands to control this TV (and other smart home gear).

Enjoy easy connectivity with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and plenty of HDMI and USB ports.

Like all Hisense TVs, this one offers an excellent value, considering the higher-end technology that's built into it.

Cons:

The viewing angle offered by this TV could be better.

Most popular 55" TV with our readers: Samsung's 'The Frame'

Samsung's "The Frame" Samsung

Display type: QLED (non-reflective matte finish) | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 475 nits | HDR Support: HDR10+, Quantum HDR, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: Bezel style/color options, Art Mode, Dolby Atmos support, Q-Symphony support, AI upscaling, anti-reflexion display, supports multiple digital voice assistants, rotates vertically, Samsung Gaming Hub | Overall dimensions: 48.7 x 27.9 x 1 inches (without stand) | Weight: 37.3 pounds (without stand)

Out of all the 55-inch TVs currently available, Samsung's "The Frame" is unique in several ways. Its bezel features a customizable picture frame, so when the TV is displayed on your wall, it looks like a piece of artwork. When you're not watching programming, the TV automatically displays either famous works of art (that you preselect) or your favorite digital photos. In other words, there's never just an unattractive black rectangle hanging on your wall. Because of this TV's unique design that makes it look like a piece of decor within a home, "The Frame" has become the most popular TV amongst our readers.

To make artwork displayed on the screen look more realistic, "The Frame" uses a non-glare matte display. This also allows the TV shows or movies you're watching to look detailed with life-like colors, but you do not get the brightness level that many other 55-inch TVs offer. It uses its QLED display to showcase 4K resolution video with HDR support and Quantum Dot technology that can replicate more than one billion colors.

When you purchase "The Frame," you can choose from a handful of frame colors and styles, so when hung on the wall in your home, it will match the existing decor. Like all of Samsung's smart TV's, this one relies on the Tizen operating system to give you access to popular streaming services and networks.

If you're not yet convinced this is the right smart TV for you, be sure to check our in-depth, hands-on review of Samsung's "The Frame".

Pros:

When displaying artwork, the TV's auto-rotating wall mount allows the screen to be rotated 90 degrees so it can showcase artwork in portrait mode when appropriate.

Using the TV's integrated motion sensor, "The Frame" can turn itself off when a room is empty, but immediately power on (and display artwork or photos) when someone enters the room.

Display your favorite digital photos or video clips on "The Frame" by transferring the content to the TV (from a computer or mobile device) using a USB flash drive.

Cons:

A subscription is required to access Samsung's library of more than 2,000 works of art that can be displayed on the TV.

Due to its unique design, this TV is priced a bit higher than many other 4K smart TVs.

Calling all Disney fans...

Samsung

If you're a Disney fan, you won't want to miss out on Samsung's collaboration with Disney to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary. For a limited time, you can get the "The Frame"-Disney100 TV in a 55-inch size. In addition to offering the same incredible picture quality and features built into the regular version of "The Frame," you also get 100 pieces of artwork from some of Disney's favorite stories integrated into the TV's Art mode. Plus, this Disney-themed version of the TV is equipped with a special Disney-themed bezel and remote control.

This is a unique, collector's edition of "The Frame" that won't be available for too long, so don't wait to purchase it. Inventory is very limited.

Best budget 55" TV: Amazon Fire TV 4-Series

Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series Amazon

Display type: LED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: FireTV | Max. Brightness: 300 nits | HDR Support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Digital Plus | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x USB, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: Voice remote, Dolby Digital Plus support, Amazon Alexa support | Overall dimensions: 48.7 x 28.3 x 3.5 inches (without stand) | Weight: 25 pounds (without stand)

The 2023 version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is offered at a highly competitive price. Because it's designed by Amazon, it offers full integration with the Alexa digital voice assistant and the Amazon Prime Video streaming service.

You can control the TV and other compatible smart home gear with the included voice remote. You also get full access to all of the other popular streaming services via the FireOS operating system. This TV is equipped with four HDMI ports, but just one USB port, one Ethernet port and one optical audio port. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. To enhance the picture quality for supported programming, you get HDR10 and HLG support. Dolby Audio and Dolby Digital Plus are supported as well, so with the proper speakers (sold separately), you can get true surround sound.

Instead of a 120Hz refresh rate, you'll need to settle for just 60Hz. High action content (such as video gaming) won't look as fluid on this TVs as it will on a television with a higher refresh rate.

Overall, this is a nicely equipped smart TV for the price.

Pros:

Use the voice remote to access Amazon Alexa and control the TV and other smart gear in your home with voice commands.

The free Fire TV app allows you to use your smartphone as a remote control for the TV.

Cons:

The screen may not be bright enough for a well-lit room with direct sunlight.

The viewing angle is not as wide as competitors.

The TV's refresh rate is just 60Hz, not 120Hz.

Best premium 55" TV: Samsung S90C OLED Series 9 (2023)

Samsung S90C OLED (2023) Samsung

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz (up to 144Hz with Game Motion Plus feature) | Operating System: Tizen | Max. Brightness: 726 nits | HDR Support: HDR10+, Quantum HDR OLED, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 2x USB, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: AI upscaling, Filmmaker mode, Dolby Atmos support, Q-Symphony support, Adaptive Sound+ support, split screen with multi-view, supports multiple digital voice assistants | Overall dimensions: 482. X 27.9 x 1.6 inches (without stand) | Weight: 35.7 pounds (without stand)

The Samsung S900C OLED Series 9 is the ideal centerpiece for a home theater setup. Along with seeing accurate and dramatic colors, whatever you're watching will be enhanced and look more life-like thanks to AI upscaling. With a maximum brightness of 726 nits, you'll be able to see a clear picture even if the room is brightly lit. The TV features high-end sound thanks to Dolby Atmos support and Samsung's object tracking sound feature. We think you'll also appreciate the TV's sleek profile, too, which looks great hanging on a wall or mounted on its supplied stand.

TVs with an OLED display are extremely popular because they offer a contrast-rich and sharp picture that features vivid and lifelike color, combined with a fast refresh rate and wide viewing angle support. This means you don't need to be sitting directly in front of the screen to clearly see it. Plus, the artificial intelligence built into this Samsung TV analyzes each scene in real time and determines which areas need to be brighter or darkened to ensure consistent and accurate colors.

One of the perks of OLED technology is its ability to display bright colors, deep blacks and bright whites. However, this is one of the few TVs that has also been Pantone Validated to ensure the colors being displayed are authentic and appear exactly as they were meant to look.

Pros:

The included TV voice remote does not require batteries, since it's solar powered.

For gamers, the TV's Game Motion Plus feature is able to boost the TV's refresh rate up to 144Hz for compatible PC games.

You get plenty of built in ports, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The display provides top-notch reflection handling and a wide viewing angle.

Cons:

Dolby Vision support is not offered.

Some people prefer GoogleTV, WebOS or RokuOS instead of the included TizenOS (which can be quirky).

Best affordable OLED 55" TV: LG OLED evo C3

LG OLED evo C3 LG

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: WebOS 23 | Max. Brightness: 800 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 3x USB, 1x Ethernet | Other Key Features: AI upscaling, G-Sync compatible, Nvidia GeForce Now and Utomil cloud gaming support, Dolby Digital audio, Filmmaker mode | Overall dimensions: 48.1. X 27.7 x 1.8 inches (without stand) | Weight: 31.1 pounds (without stand)

Now that OLED technology is becoming commonplace among TV manufacturers, you no longer need to pay a hefty premium for it. Yes, OLED TVs are still on the pricier side, but they're more affordable than ever. The LG OLED Evo C3 is definitely one of the more affordable OLED TVs currently available. To ensure the best picture quality possible, this TV relies on LG's proprietary a9 AI Processor Gen6, which improves brightness and contrast while fine tuning colors based on ambient lighting in the room.

As with all OLED screens equipped with Dolby Vision, expect to see dark and solid blacks, bright whites and truly accurate and life-like colors. Whatever you're watching will be seen as close as possible to how it was intended. The TV's Filmmaker mode enhances picture quality even further when you're watching movies.

Pros:

This is a great gaming TV option with lots of specialized features for console or PC-based gaming systems.

This TV offers Dolby Atmos sound support, which works with the TVs internal speakers. It makes audio sound especially fantastic when an optional soundbar or surround sound system is connected to the TV.

Cons:

The LG OLED evo C3 offers decent brightness, but the TV is not as bright as other higher-end OLED TVs.

The newer C3 model does not offer major improvements compared to the C2 model.

Sound quality and maximum volume using just the TV's internal speakers could be better.

Best Sony OLED 55" TV: Sony XR A95L (2023)

Sony

Display type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Operating System: GoogleTV | Max. Brightness: 1,337 nits | HDR Support: Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 2x USB, RS-232C, Optical, LAN, eARC | Other Key Features: Superior AI upscaling, auto HDR tone mapping, special features for Sony PlayStation 5 gamers, Netflix calibrated mode, IMAX certified | Overall dimensions: 48.25 x 28 x 1.34 inches (without stand) | Weight: 38.8 pounds (without stand)

As part of Sony's premium Bravia XR smart TV lineup, you can expect superior picture and sound quality from the XR A95L. It takes full advantage of Sony's Cognitive Processor XR to deliver bright and accurate colors, with pure blacks and bright whites.

You get 3,840 x 2,160 pixel resolution with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Also integrated into this TV is an advanced Sony sound system that supports Dolby Atmos using two built-in speakers and two subwoofers. And to take full advantage of the smart TV features, Google TV is at your disposal. This gives you quick and easy access to all of the popular streaming networks.

The Sony XR A95L features a slim and minimalist design that draws your eyes directly to the screen, where billions of colors will come together to form a clear, vibrant and smooth image. While native 4K content looks amazing, this TV does an excellent job with AI upscaling to present lower resolution content with the most detail possible. Like all OLED TVs, this one does a nice job minimizing unwanted glare and reflections.

Pros:

The TV supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

You get support for Google Chromecast and AirPlay, so you can stream content wirelessly from your Apple, ChromeOS, or Android-based devices.

The Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri digital assistants are accessible from the TV.

For gamers, the Sony XR A95L offers a multi-view option, so you can be playing your favorite game on half the screen and watching a YouTube tutorial or Twitch stream related to that game at the same time.

Cons:

It's expensive.

Fewer gaming features for non-PlayStation consoles.

Best 55" TV with Roku integration: TCL 6-Series Roku TV

TCL

Display type: QLED | Resolution: 4K | Refresh rate: 60Hz | Operating System: Roku | Max. Brightness: 1,000 nits | HDR Support: HDR10, Dolby Vision | Main Ports: 4x HDMI, 1x USB, optical audio, Ethernet, RF composite, 3.5mm headphone jack | Other Key Features: Alexa and Google Assistant, 500,000+ TV shows and movies via Roku TV, edge-to-edge display, Dolby Atmos support | Overall dimensions: 48 x 28 x 3 inches (without stand) | Weight: 37.2 pounds (without stand)

If you're looking for an affordable 55-inch smart TV option that features a bright, 4K QLED display, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV is an excellent option that's priced less than $900. This TV runs using the Roku TV OS, so not only does it give you access to all of the popular streaming channels and networks, you also get free and unlimited access to Roku TV (which offers more than 500,000 on-demand TV shows and movies).

One of the most impressive features of this TV is the incredibly thin bezel. As a result, you wind up with a minimalist design with an edge-to-edge display. And with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision, the picture quality and detail you'll see will consistently be impressive. While a 120Hz refresh rate would be preferred by gamers and people who enjoy watching high-action sports, the TCL 6-Series Roku TV is a versatile, general purpose TV that will perform well in a bedroom or dorm room, for example.

Pros:

Affordably priced.

Runs using the intuitive Roku TV operating system.

Includes unlimited access to the on-demand Roku TV service.

You get plenty of built in ports that are easily accessible from the side of the TV.

Cons:

60Hz refresh rate (not 120Hz)

Picture quality is degraded when not viewing the screen head-on.

We recommend using an optional sound bar

What to look for when shopping for a 55" smart TV

A 55-inch smart TV is the ideal size for most bedrooms, guest rooms and dorm rooms, as well as smaller size living rooms. Just about every popular TV manufacturer, including Sony, Hisense, LG, Samsung, Amazon and TCL offers a decent selection of 55-inch TV models to choose from. While some of the very latest models offer a stunning OLED screen with support for Dolby Vision, for example, there are plenty of less costly alternatives that use other technologies, like QLED or Mini-LED displays.

When shopping for one of the best 55-inch smart TVs, pay attention to the operating system it uses. Some of the more popular options are Google TV, Tizen, WebOS, Roku TV and Fire TV. While the interface used by each operating system is different, all offer access to the popular streaming services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Paramount+. Most also offer access to at least one voice-controlled digital assistant, such as Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri. This means you can control the TV using voice commands, in addition to using the included handheld remote control.

The TVs resolution is also important. These days, you want a TV that supports 4K resolution, ideally with a 120Hz refresh rate. Upscaling that utilizes AI allows the TV to transform lower resolution content into a picture quality that's as close to 4K as possible. The screen's refresh rate impacts both picture quality and the smoothness of fast action scenes (like when playing games or watching sports or action movies). The best 55-inch TVs also support Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and HDR10+, which impacts the vibrancy and accuracy of the colors displayed on the screen, as well as how much picture detail you'll see.

Many of the best 55-inch TVs offer a wide viewing angle, which means someone does not need to be sitting directly in front of the TV to enjoy seeing the highest quality picture. Keep in mind, some of the less expensive 55-inch TVs offer a narrower viewing angle, which is probably fine in a bedroom. However, if multiple people will be watching the TV in a living room, not everyone will be able to sit directly in front of the screen. When people will be sitting off to the sides, this is when a wider viewing angle is beneficial.

While you can easily find a basic 55-inch TV for less than $500, plan on spending at least $800 to $1,000 for a high-quality TV from a premium brand. These typically offer added features, like a display with a higher maximum brightness, plenty of ports, and special viewing modes for watching movies and sports (or for playing games). Televisions with a OLED display will cost more.

Most 55-inch TVs are rather thin. This means that the speaker system integrated into them will be adequate (providing stereo audio), but the audio will rarely sound immersive. For this, you'll want to connect an optional soundbar or surround sound system to the the TV.

Thanks to advances in TV technology, whatever your budget, if you're looking for a good quality 55-inch TV, you'll have little difficulty finding a model that meets your needs and exceeds your expectations. Start your shopping by checking out the TVs featured in this roundup.

Related content from CBS Essentials