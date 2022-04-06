What is Instant Pot? Plus the best Instant Pot deals right now

Getty Images

Coming home to cook dinner can feel like a chore, and nightly takeout takes a serious toll on your wallet. Consider upgrading your kitchen routine with an Instant Pot this year. The incredibly versatile appliance is a relatively hands-off way to throw together your own delicious snacks and meals.

Top products in this article:

Our best-selling Instant Pot: Instant Pot 7-in-1 (8 quart), $59

The most popular Instant Pot in 2022: Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (reduced from $100)

Top-rated Instant Pot with air fryer attachament: Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $250

What is an Instant Pot?

Instant Pot is a brand of a line of multi-use pressure cookers that promise to replace other kitchen gadgets, including slow cookers, yogurt makers, rice cookers, steamers and air fryers.

Pressure cooking is a technique that prepares beans, meats, stews and more under high-pressure conditions. Pressure cookers cook food much more quickly than a similarly shaped slow cooker. Instant Pots come with safety features, such as overheat protection and a safe-locking lid, making pressure cooking seem like -- well, a low-pressure endeavor.

Easy Instant Pot recipes

Professional chefs and home chefs alike have gotten creative with this popular kitchen appliance. You can find countless recipes designed for the Instant Pot, available in cookbooks and online. If you're looking for a larger collection of great recipes you can make in an Instant Pot, check out the book "Party in an Instant Pot: 75+ Insanely Easy Instant Pot Recipes from the Editors of Delish."

Here's a breakdown of the most popular Instant Pot models, plus recipes you can create with them.

Many of the most popular Instant Pot models, air fryers included, are on sale right now. But keep your eyes peeled, as many of these Instant Pots might go further on sale for Amazon's Prime Day.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart)



Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Nova is similar to the Instant Pot Duo in that it's a seven-function appliance. The Duo Nova comes with a lid that automatically seals your machine, and features a quick-release button for letting steam out.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 (6 quart), $75 (reduced from $100)

Recipe to try:

Sausage and shells with spinach and artichoke hearts (from Jeffrey Eisner)

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

If you already own an Instant Pot, there's no need to buy a second one if you want to give air frying a try -- there's the 6-in-1 Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid. It comes with an air fryer basket and a broiling and dehydrating tray.

Note that this Air Fryer Lid does not have pressure cooker functionality and is only compatible with the following 6-quart models: Duo, Duo Plus, Duo Nova, Duo Gourmet, Viva, Ultra and Lux. Use it with stainless steel inner pots only.

Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid (lid only for 6 quart), $70 (regularly $90)

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

This may be the one for you if you're seeking the classic Instant Pot experience.

The Instant Pot Duo is basically seven appliances in one: an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. It has 13 customizable programs, too.

The Instant Pot Duo features dual pressure settings: high for speedy cooking; and, low for you-really-don't-want-to-overcook-this cooking.

As with other Instant Pot models, the Duo is available in a variety of sizes. The 3-quart size Instant Pot Duo ($70) is ideal for small kitchens, while the 8-quart Instant Pot Duo ($100) will be a good fit for families or meal preppers. The 6-quart is the most popular size, and the one featured here.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 (6 quart), $78 (regularly $90)

Recipe to try:

Philly cheesesteak (from The Salty Marshmallow)

More Instant Pot models to consider

Though not currently on sale, the following Instant Pot models are popular and well-loved by reviewers.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer



Instant Pot via Amazon

As you can see from the picture above, the Instant Omni Plus is not exactly a pot. In fact, no, it isn't a pot. The Instant Omni Plus is a countertop convection oven that, in true Instant Pot fashion, has a bunch more tricks up its sleeves. (And, yes, we know, the not-a-pot doesn't have sleeves -- just go with it.)

A 10-in-1 appliance, it can be used to air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, toast and warm. And, as noted, it works as a convection oven, plus as a rotisserie.

The even-more-tricked-out Instant Omni Pro has 14 total functions, including the ability to proof cook and split cook.

Instant Omni Plus Air Fryer, $240

Instant Omni Pro 14-in-1, $300

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Pro Crisp comes with an air-fryer attachment. The 8-quart model can accommodate a whole chicken. Its fry temperature goes up to 400 degrees. You can use this Instant Pot to reheat french fries, experiment with a healthier version of fried chicken, and so much more.

Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 (8 quart), $250

Recipe to try:

Fried pickles (from The Tasty Travelers)

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

This 9-in-1 model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $130

Recipe to try:

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

Like the Instant Pot Duo Plus, the Instant Pot Pro can be used for pressure cooking, slow cooking, rice cooking, sous vide cooking, sautéing, sterilizing, yogurt making, warming and steaming. But the Pro does the Duo Plus one better, and adds a 10th function: cake baking.

There are 28 program settings for essential meals, and five programmable settings for your own favorite Instant Pot recipes. This model has an upgraded gentle steam release switch with a diffusing cover, to reduce noise and prevent splashing on your countertop.

Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 (6 quart), $130

Recipes to try:

Taco mac and cheese (from Audrey Johns)

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Kohl's

The Instant Pot Ultra is a 10-in-1 product. It has updates such as altitude adjustment and a steam-release reset button.

"Even if you don't cook a lot or have a wide range of cooking skills, the LCD panel really takes the mystery out of the pressure cooking cycle which is not available on the Duo or Lux models," reads a verified-purchase review on Amazon. "Maybe the extra settings will entice novice cooks to try new things."

Instant Pot Ultra 10-in-1 (8 quart), $160

Recipe to try:

Pork carnitas tacos (from Julie Hartigan)

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (6 quart)

Instant Pot via Amazon

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is the Instant Pot Duo, but with the ability to air fry. Air-frying is the trendy cooking technique that uses, in this case, 95% less oil than deep frying. The Instant Pot Duo comes with a multi-level air fryer basket.

If you're keeping count, the 11-in-1 Instant Pot Duo Crisp works as all these: air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, broiler, roaster, steamer, sauté pan, proofer, sous vide cooker and food warmer.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 with air fryer lid (6 quart), $108

Recipe to try:

Duo Crisp chicken wings (from Instant Pot Cooking)

Instant Pot 7-in-1 (8 quart)

Instant Pot via Walmart

Billed as a Walmart exclusive, this Instant Pot works as a pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and warmer. You can also use it to sauté whatever it is that needs sautéing. Add everything up, and that's seven functions. This 8-quart Instant Pot also features 13 customizable programs for quick meal prep. This is your most affordable option.

Instant Pot 7-in-1 (8 quart), $59

Recipe to try:

Boston baked beans (from 365 Days of Slow + Pressure Cooking)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo (6 quart)



Instant Pot via Amazon

Find all of the convenience of an Instant Pot Duo wrapped up in an adorable Star Wars-themed package. This Star Wars Duo Pot features 14 smart cooking programs. (You can also get this Instant Pot Duo in several other Star Wars themes, including Darth Vader and Storm Trooper.)

Instant Pot Star Wars Duo (6 quart), $100

Recipe to try:

Related content from CBS Essentials: