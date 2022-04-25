Best outdoor furniture for your deck and patio, plus deals
Temperatures are heating up, and your deck is looking more inviting by the minute. So why not spruce up your outdoor space this season to make it feel even more comfortable? There's a ton of outdoor furniture to choose from, but we've done the work for you to find the best options for your deck.
From outdoor dining sets to lounge chairs, these finds -- from Lulu and Georgia, Serena and Lily, Walmart and more -- are comfortable and chic. Here are the best outdoor furniture for your deck for a variety of budgets. And while you're at it, check out the best patio and garden deals right now.
Lulu and Georgia Manila indoor/outdoor dining chair
This eye-catching, bestselling scoop dining chair is conversation starter. It has a wicker weave and also comes in a coal hue. This splurge definitely makes a statement.
Lulu and Georgia Manila indoor/outdoor dining chair, $799
Outer teak and aluminum outdoor expandable dining table and eight director's chairs
Get all your shopping done in one go with this dining table and director's chairs set. You're saving $1,000 over buying each piece separately at sustainable outdoor furniture brand Outer. This set comes in a gray and teak finish. The extendable table has a waterproof shell that protects it from dust, dirt, pollen and more.
Outer teak and aluminum outdoor expandable dining table and eight director's chairs, $7,950 (reduced from $8,950)
Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa
Customize this outdoor sofa with the fabric, and color or print you want. It has a weather-friendly, hand-wrapped resin frame.
Serena and Lily Capistrano sofa, $3,598
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table
This modern farmhouse-style dining table fits six people. It's weather-resistant and has an umbrella hole. Seating is sold separately.
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Quiroga metal 6-person dining table, $327 (reduced from $390)
Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set
This beautiful outdoor set comes with a sofa, two lounge chairs and a coffee table. You can purchase protective covers for this furniture for $230 extra.
Castlery Sorrento sofa, lounge chairs and coffee table set, $2,469 (reduced from $2,396)
Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair
Lounge on the deck on this acacia wood chaise with an adjustable backrest. It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy blue cushions.
Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $260 (reduced from $350)
Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions
This table and eight chairs with cushions is marked down more than $1,000 at Wayfair. Choose from 11 cushion colors. The table has an umbrella hole, and the chairs are stackable.
Wade Logan Castelli rectangular 8-person dining set with cushions, $2,200 (reduced from $3,780)
