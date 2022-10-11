The best Walmart early Black Friday deals: Save big on Apple Watch 8, Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, robot vacuums and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart

Amazon's early Black Friday event, the Prime Early Access Sale, is happening now. But Amazon isn't the only place to score deals -- Walmart is holding a competing sale called Rollbacks and More. You can save on the new Apple Watch 8, Apple iPad Pro, robot vacuums, toys, furniture and so much more.

Attention Walmart shoppers: Today is the perfect time to stock up on gifts for the holiday season, including the Apple Watch Series 8, one of CBS Essential's picks for the most wanted gifts of 2022. There's also a deal ahead on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2, CBS Essentials' pick for the most wanted headphones of the holiday season.

Rollbacks and More: The best deals at Walmart's early Black Friday sale

If you're stressed over shipping deadlines, inflation and possible supply chain issues, now is the time to do your Hanukkah and Christmas shopping. Here are the best deals you can shop today at Walmart's early Black Friday sale.

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 8

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model starts at $349 (red and midnight aluminum colors), while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.

Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)

Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case got a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help you better keep track of and find you AirPods case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $239 (reduced from $249)

Want a more affordable Apple AirPods option to stuff someone's stocking? Check out the second generation AirPods -- they're reduced to $90 right now, a savings of $34.

Apple AirPods (second generation), $90 (reduced from $124)

Apple iPad Pro 5: Save up to $250

Apple

Apple's high-end tablet, the iPad Pro, features an 11-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, a pro camera system and a Thunderbolt port for lightning-speed data transfers. Looking for a traditional laptop experience? It's compatible with Apple's Magic Keyboard.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Pro 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity. Storage sizes range from 128 GB to 2 TB. (The 2TB size is marked down the most at Walmart -- you'll save $250.)

As with other iPad models, the iPad Pro 5 with cellular connectivity is more expensive than the Wi-Fi-only device. But if 5G is the connection you're craving, then the extra expense may be worth it.

Apple iPad Pro 5 (128 GB), $599 (reduced from $749)

Apple iPad Pro 5 (256 GB), $699 (reduced from $899)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (128 GB)

Samsung

The 4.4-star-rated Galaxy Tab A8 offers a 10.5-inch LCD display, 128 GB of storage and fast-charging capabilities. This already-affordable Android tablet is $100 off at Walmart's early Black Friday right now, so pick this top-rated up for the holidays now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (128 GB), $229 (reduced from $329)

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station

Walmart

Looking to clean up after all that holiday company -- or better yet, clean up before they arrive? You can save $300 on a 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum with an auto-empty station at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum features 2,300Pa of suction, plus laser navigation and mapping with 110-minute battery life. A auto-empty cleaning base is included.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station, $399 (reduced from $699)

iFly Fibertech hardside expandable luggage set (3 pc.)

Walmart

This hardside ABS/PC luggage set, on deep discount at Walmart now, has a review score of 4.8 stars. It's available in a wide range of colors, including beige, black and the option shown above called cotton candy. Includes a 20-inch, 24-inch and 28-inch suitcase.

iFly Fibertech hardside expandable luggage set (3 pc.), $169 (reduced from $239)

Best Choice Products acacia wood outdoor lounge chair

Walmart

Lounge on the deck on this acacia-wood chaise with an adjustable backrest. Buy it now at a big discount, and enjoy it all next year.

It has wheels, so it can easily be moved, and has a pullout side table. Choose from cream or navy blue cushions.

Best Choice Products acacia-wood outdoor chaise lounge chair, $199 (reduced from $350)

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing

Walmart

Relax on this macrame chair swing that comes in four colors. The chair boasts a 265-pound weight capacity, and pairs well with a C-stand (not included).

It's suitable for indoor and outdoor use.

Best Choice Products handwoven cotton macrame hanging chair swing, $50 (reduced from $110)

Apple AirPods (2nd generation)

Apple

Check out these budget-minded Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music).

The 2nd generation AirPods retail for $159 at Apple, but Walmart has them in stock for just $90.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack: $51

Walmart

Invest in this small-space dish rack from KitchenAid, available on sale at Walmart.

It has nine slots for dishes, five cup tines, a removable plastic utensil holder with three compartments and soft feet to protect your counters and prevent slipping. Its drain board angles into your sink.

KitchenAid stainless steel wrap compact dish rack, $51 (reduced from $60)

Barbie Dreamcamper: $89



Walmart

The Barbie Dreamcamper comes with more than 60 accessories, including a pool and a tall slide.

The camper has a kitchen, dining area, sleeping area, bathroom and den with a TV for Barbie to hang out in.

Barbie Dreamcamper, $89 (reduced from $100)

