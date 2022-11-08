CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Roborock Store via Amazon

If you're gifting someone a robot vacuum for Christmas or Hanukkah, start here. We've found the best robot vacuum to buy this holiday, according to Amazon reviewers.

Keep reading to learn why Amazon customers love this top-rated robot vacuum that can map, hoover, mop and more. Plus, shop even more Amazon reviewer-loved robot vacuums ahead of Black Friday.

Top products in this article:

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $600 after coupon (reduced from $700)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $690 (reduced from $799)

A robot vacuum makes cleaning your space that much easier, whether you have a hardwood floor or carpet. These high-tech cleaning devices can be controlled remotely to suck up dust, dirt, debris, pet hair and more while you're at work, dropping off the kids or just living your life.

But finding the right robot vacuum for you can feel like a real chore. To keep you from spending hours scrolling Amazon for the best robot vacuum, we've found it for you.

Right now, you can score a deal on this popular robot vac ahead of Black Friday.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $600 after coupon (reduced from $700)

Shop the top-rated robot vacuum on Amazon

The Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum has a 4.6-star rating and almost 4,000 reviews. This robot vacuum uses LiDAR Navigation to map your space. Once it's done, it uses powerful suction and a multi-plane floating brush to pick up and clean any dirt, dust, debris, pet hair, crumbs and more.

"The sensors on this robot are awesome and that means the software and engineering driving the robot is awesome," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the robot vac and rated it five stars.

"The robot cleans in a methodical back-and-forth pattern that overlaps just enough to ensure thorough cleaning, but not enough to amount to wasted energy. It does an excellent job of identifying objects and navigating around (or over) them. The cliff sensor works well, and the robot spends less time bumping into and getting stuck under objects, and more time cleaning the floor. It does a tremendous job at edge cleaning as well. This robot has true smarts. Goodbye pinball wizard robot vacuum!"

Roborock Q5+ with self-empty dock: $600

Roborock Store via Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum by Roborock comes with serious smarts: It uses LiDAR navigation to create an editable map of your home, so it knows not to bump into furniture or tumble down steps. It supports app- and voice-based controls. The Roborock Q5+ comes complete with a 2.5-liter filtered cleaning station that promises seven weeks of hands-free cleaning before it requires emptying.

"I like the way that this robot methodically goes back and forth across the rooms, and where it finds an unmapped obstacle it will make attempts to maneuver into the area it thinks it should clean, but will then move on and do the rest of the room. It always returns to the charging station. The dust bin is easy to remove and empty, and the Roborock is MUCH quieter than the Roomba we had. It cleans as well as the Roomba did, which means it does pretty darn well," explained an Amazon customer who purchased the device.

The Roborock Q5 is on sale right now for $100 off.

Roborock Q5+ robot vacuum, $600 after coupon (reduced from $700)

If you opt for a Roborock robot vacuum that you empty yourself, you can save a bit of money.

Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, $330 after coupon (reduced from $430)

Shop more top-rated robot vacuums

Amazon has a wide selection of top-rated robot vacuums. All of these robot vacuums feature at least a four-star rating and have many positive reviews.

Most of these cleaning devices are on sale now ahead of Black Friday.

Eufy RoboVac X8: $489



Amazon

Eufy (an Anker brand) makes some of the best-rated budget robot vacuums you can buy on Amazon. The 4.5-star-rated Eufy RoboVac X8 features twin turbines that generate 2,000Pa of suction, LiDAR-based (laser) navigation and AI mapping technology. It's Wi-Fi enabled, too -- you can view and edit maps of your home on your phone, creating no-go zones you want the vacuum to avoid.

"Lidar tracking, digital boundaries, mapping, strong suction, good roller for hair, etc... I LOVED IT," wrote an Amazon customer who reviewed the device. "The first night I ran it to set it up the mapping, I watched it from my Ring camera, going around, building the map, etc... Nerding out hard. It did such a good job! It didn't get stuck, navigated around furniture, got the boundaries set etc... Just amazing."

Eufy RoboVac X8, $489 (reduced from $500)

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station: $690



Amazon

This 4.4-star-rated Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung features LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

"Since this vacuum uses lidar it quickly scans the room the first time you use it," wrote an Amazon customer. "It doesn't have to go absolutely everywhere to know the room. What's very good about not going places you marked off and only going to the specific rooms you set. The best part is being able to check how much dust is collected before it heads back to the bin since there is a removable bin inside the vacuum."

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $690 (reduced from $799)

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

Amazon

The CBS Essentials staff-loved iRobot Roomba j7+ is one of the most advanced robot vacuums on the market. This 4.3-star-rated robot vacuum continuously learns and adapts to the layout of your home for a more thorough and efficient cleaning.

It is also the first iRobot Roomba model to include advanced object recognition and avoidance.

CBS Essentials senior writer Lily Rose tried the iRobot Roomba and said that the cleaning device "did a great job sucking up all the hair, dust and debris on my floors. The robot vacuum was even able to find and eliminate the hard-to-reach dust bunnies under my dresser and bookshelves. I was so pleased with my cleaning that I didn't feel the need to use my stick vacuum after."

You can save $200 on the iRobot Roomba j7+ at Amazon now.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal: $445



Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO uses "Imprint Smart Mapping" technology to map your home. Use your connected phone to direct the Wi-Fi-enabled robot vacuum to clean any room you want. You can even schedule a future clean. This Roomba is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The 4.3-star-rated smart appliance learns your cleaning habits and can suggest extra cleanings during peak pollen and pet-shedding seasons. And don't even worry about dumping out your dustbin. The Roomba i3+ EVO features iRobot's "Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal" system and empties your accumulated dirt into an enclosed bag.

"These robots save me hours of time and get the job done better because they are relentless," wrote an Amazon customer who rated the cleaning device 5 stars. "I set them on a schedule and they do it everyday completely."

iRobot Roomba i3+ EVO robot vacuum with automatic dirt disposal, $445 (reduced from $599)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $250



Amazon

The Roomba 694 is Wi-Fi-enabled. Control the vac with your connected smartphone or device via the iRobot Home app. The Roomba 694 has a 90-minute run time before it automatically docks and recharges.

On Amazon, one reviewer praised the 4.3-start-rated iRobot device's ability to keep a pet-friendly household clean. "We have two dogs, one that sheds moderately," the customer wrote. "I purchased in hopes that it at least would help between regular vacuuming. I vacuumed first with my Dyson then set it free. When it was done with the job, I didn't expect much in the dust trap... I was wrong! It was full! Super impressed."

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $250 (reduced from $274)

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop: $245

Amazon

Need a robot vacuum and a mop? Check out the budget-minded Yeedi Vac 2, on sale on Amazon. This multi-purpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and dog toys.

This 4.3-star-rated device was called a "quiet little robot" by an Amazon customer. "I love how quiet the robot is as it goes through the house," the wrote. "If I have other things going on in the house, I can't even tell it is working."

Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $245 after coupon (reduced from $350)

The upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time is also on sale as part of the Amazon early Black Friday sale.

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $300 after coupon (reduced from $450)

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base: $407



Shark via Amazon

This 4.3-star-rated Shark IQ Robot vacuum (RV912S) cleans your whole home in neat rows. It lacks the advanced smarts of more expensive robot vacuums, but this is one of the most affordable robot vacuums with a self-emptying base you'll find.

This Shark model comes with a 45-day capacity cleaning base.

"It literally cleans about 95% of your floors. Hair is not a problem, tangling on the roller is not a problem, larger debris is generally not a problem," wrote an Amazon reviewer. "If you have allergies, this thing picks up a ton of dust. Since we don't have a pet (yet) it mostly picks up some food, hair and dust on the floor. Man does it help. My allergies have been much better over the past 2 months."

Shark IQ Robot vacuum with self-emptying base, $407 (reduced from $650)

Shark Ion robot vacuum: $205



Amazon

This Shark robot vac features side brushes, channel brushes and a multi-surface brush roll to handle dirt and debris on all surfaces. Use the SharkClean app on your connected smartphone or device to control when -- and where -- your robot vacuum cleans.

The 4.3-star-rated vac offers 120 minutes of run time. Choose from three colors.

Shark Ion robot vacuum (gray), $205 (reduced from $230)

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum: $153



Laresar Store via Amazon

This Laresar smart robot can vacuum and mop your floors (water tank sold separately). The machine is equipped with sensors that detect stairs and prevent falls. The robot vacuum is Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled by smartphone. Download the Laresmart app to schedule cleanings, swap cleaning modes and control cleaning direction.

An Amazon customer called this 4.3-star-rated cleaning device a "great robot vacuum for the price."

"Vacuum works better than expected thus far," they wrote. "Picks up a lot of hidden dust and dirt, especially on hardwood and tile flooring. Performance is ok on carpeting, especially if there is a bit of pet hair."

Laresar Grande 1 self-charging robotic vacuum, $153 after coupon (reduced from $200)

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner: $100

Amazon

Lefant's M210 robot vac features built-in, anti-collision infrared sensors so it won't bang into its surroundings. The robot vacuum detects "stuck areas," and adjusts its cleaning path automatically. Download the Lefant app to pair the Wi-Fi-enabled vac with your smartphone or device -- the better to control the appliance remotely. The robot vacuum features 100 minutes of run time.

This 4.2-star-rated robot vacuum was called "a great daily supplement -- especially if you have pets" by an Amazon reviewer.

Lefant M210 robot vacuum cleaner, $100 (reduced from $260)

100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The best gifts to give this Christmas



It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.

So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our own bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research into the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.

Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer) and so much more.

More early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now

While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.