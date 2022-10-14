The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon's October Prime Day sale may be over, but there are still plenty of great pre-Black Friday deals to be found online. Many retailers launched competing sales that are still going on now.

Ahead, some October Prime Day deals still going strong at Amazon, as well as pre-Black Friday deals at Best Buy, Walmart, Target and more stores. Find slashed prices on Apple products, robot vacuums, appliances and so much more.

The best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

Best Buy has some great Samsung appliance deals and Samsung tablet deals you won't want to miss.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Save $180

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a portable 2-in-1 device with PC and tablet functionality. It features Microsoft 365 integration for a better PC experience. Right now you can save on this powerful and versatile tablet at Best Buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (256 GB), $600 (reduced from $780)

Theragun Pro: $499 (save $100)

Best Buy

Theragun Pro is a professional-grade device constructed for physical therapists, trainers and other professionals, but it's also great for athletes. Like the Theragun Elite, it is equipped with an OLED screen and a customizable speed range of 1,750 to 2,400 PPMs (percussions per minute) with three presets. However, instead of 40 pounds of force, the Pro boasts 60 and is the only model with an adjustable arm, allowing for easier use.

The Theragun Pro comes with six attachments: a dampener, standard ball, wedge, thumb, cone and super soft tip. A two-year warranty (compared with just one with the less expensive models) makes it more appealing for anyone who might use the gadget daily.

Theragun Pro, $499 (reduced from $599)

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub: $3,240

Samsung

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung refrigerator features a beverage center that gives you water in two different ways: You can choose from an internal dispenser, or you can use the built-in pitcher that automatically refills. There's even an option to infuse a flavor.

"This design is brilliant," wrote a Samsung customer. "Each door is small enough to open. There are no handles which makes it being against the wall so much easier. There's no ice maker on the left side of the door to hinder how much you can see on the left side. Opening it at a 90-degree angle is all you need to do everything that you need. It's completely flat which makes opening it to the wall so much easier (if you notice a lot of fridges are domed at the front which does not give you space to open door against the wall)."

Samsung smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with Family Hub, $3,240 (reduced from $4,140)

Samsung Bespoke laundry set: $2,100

Samsung

The new Samsung Bespoke laundry line features generously sized 5.3-cubic-foot washers. The Bespoke laundry line includes all the latest AI technology you've come to expect from Samsung laundry appliances. These washers and dryers are outfitted with a smart dial for easy cycle selection, an auto-dispenser for adding laundry detergent and Samsung's Super Speed wash and dry settings for quick loads.

Samsung has added a new feature to its Bespoke laundry line. The latest Bespoke line includes Samsung's AI Optimal Dry. The tech feature uses sensors to detect the moisture content of your laundry and automatically selects the optimal drying setting.

Like other Samsung Bespoke appliances, the Bespoke washer and dryer are available in three designer colors: brushed black, silver steel and brushed navy. The dryer is available in electric and gas versions.

Samsung Bespoke washer and dryer pair (electric), $2,100 (reduced from $3,030)

The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon

Amazon still has the many of the same deals on robot vacuums, Apple products and more as during its October Prime Day sale.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum: $599

Amazon

The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.

The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.

When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.

iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)

The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. (A cleaning station is not included.)

iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $399 (reduced from $650)

Apple Watch Series 8: $349

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women's health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman's monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)

The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes.

Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $349 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS (45mm), $379 (reduced from $429)

The best early Black Friday deals at Walmart

It's never too early for Black Friday. Check out deals on tablets, robot vacuums and more at Walmart now.

15.6" Asus L510 Intel Celeron laptop: $209

Asus via Walmart

This Intel Celeron-powered Asus laptop features an HD screen (1920 x 1080) 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. The laptop comes with Windows 10 installed, but you can upgrade it to Window 11 for free.

15.6" Asus L510 laptop, $209 (reduced from $249)

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station: $349

Walmart

Looking to clean up after all that holiday company -- or better yet, clean up before they arrive? You can save more than $300 on a 4.6-star-rated robot vacuum with an auto-empty station at Walmart's early Black Friday sale. The Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum features 2,300Pa of suction, plus laser navigation and mapping with 110-minute battery life. An auto-empty cleaning base is included.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ robot vacuum with auto-empty station, $419 (reduced from $699)

More early Black Friday deals to shop from your favorite stores

Read on to find out what other major retailers are offering for Black Friday -- and how you can snag some of these deals now.

The best early Black Friday deals at Target

One of the best reasons to shop early at Target is that the retailer is again offering a holiday price match guarantee this year: If the price of what you buy at Target goes lower by Dec. 24, you can get a price adjustment (some exclusions apply).

Aside from that, the retailer is offering some tempting early Black Friday deals right now. Here are some of the highlights:

You can take a look at all the early Black Friday deals at Target by tapping the button below.

The best early Black Friday deals at Kohl's

Department store retailer Kohl's almost always has a large number of deals and offers your can combine. Now, ahead of Black Friday, you can save an extra 20% in-store and online when you use promo code SAVENOW. Kohl's card holders can take an extra 30%, 20% or 15% off sale prices at the store. And that's not all: You'll save $10 off a home purchase of $50 or more with promo code HOME10. (Shipping at Kohl's is always free with a $35 purchase.)

You'll also earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 you spend, redeemable Oct. 17-23. But hurry, all these deals end Oct. 16.

The best early Black Friday deals at Ulta

Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Event is on, with 50% off hair must-haves. This sale runs through Oct. 22, offering daily beauty steals on brands like Revlon, Batiste, Innersense Organic Beauty, T3, Wet Brush and more.

The best early Black Friday deals at Brooklinen

Bedding brand Brooklinen is offering 15% off sitewide through October 17.

The best early Black Friday deals at Calpak luggage

Save up to 55% off sitewide at luggage brand Calpak's Anniversary Sale from October 14 through 18. But if you're a family or friend of the brand, you can start shopping the sale today. Just sign up for the Calpak email list to become a family or friend member. Note that all sales are final.

